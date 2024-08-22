2024 DNC: Watch live coverage of Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago

Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel

The 2024 Democratic National Convention enters its fourth and final day in Chicago Thursday, with a number of special guests and what could be one of the biggest surprises so far.

From celebrity appearances like The Chicks, Pink and Kerry Washington to Vice President Kamala Harris' highly anticipated acceptance speech, viewers can watch the convention live and unfiltered from start to finish Thursday.

Day 4 comes on the heels of an eventful start to the convention.

The first night saw a surprise entrance from Harris, speeches from high-profile names and an address from President Joe Biden.

The second night followed with a "dance party" roll call starring a number of celebrity guests and speeches from former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The third night was highlighted by speeches from former President Bill Clinton and Oprah and performances by Stevie Wonder and John Legend, along with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's speech as he accepted the vice presidential nomination from his party.

Here's how you can watch it live on streaming, television and more:

What time does the DNC start?

"Main programming" is once again slated to begin at 5:30 p.m., though a number of events are scheduled to take place throughout the day. The event is scheduled to end just after 10 p.m.

The convention has moved up its start times throughout the week to avoid repeated delays in programming, though each night of the convention has seen delays so far.

Wednesday night's festivities came to an end just before 11 p.m.

Schedule, speakers for the DNC

The full list of speakers and timing for Day 4 has not yet been released, but a number of notable names will address the convention ahead of Harris' highly anticipated acceptance speech.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healy will all deliver remarks. Tennessee state lawmakers Justin Jones, Justin Pearson and Gloria Johnson, the “ Tennessee Three, " will speak. Jones and Pearson were expelled from the state Legislature for participating in a protest on gun control at the state Capitol.

Other speakers include Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge; Sens. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., Bob Casey, D-Pa., Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Reps. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., Lucy McBath, D-Ga., Joe Neguse, D-Colo., Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., Colin Allred, D-Texas, and Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., as well as former Reps. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, the prominent civil rights leader, also will speak. The pop star Pink will perform and The Chicks were heard preparing to sing the National Anthem inside the United Center Thursday.

While Harris’ candidacy has unleashed a high level of enthusiasm and determination among Democrats, she is still defining her policy priorities and the ideological direction she will take the party. Last Friday, she unveiled her first major goal when she announced a raft of economic policies meant to lower the cost of living for working- and middle-class Americans.

DNC Executive Director Alex Hornbrook said Harris plans to tell "her story directly to the country" Thursday.

Which special guests are performing at the DNC?

Sources have confirmed performances by Pink and The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, so far. Kerry Washington is also expected to be the celebrity host for the evening.

But rumors are swirling about one of the biggest performances of the convention so far.

Fans have been questioning whether one or two powerhouse female icons -- Beyoncé and Taylor Swift -- could hit the stage for a grand finale at the convention, but organizers have been mum on what's to come.

White House Political Director Emmy Ruiz shared a bee emoji on X, formerly Twitter, Thursday afternoon, sending social media into a frenzy.

For those not familiar with Beyoncé’s fanbase, they refer to themselves as the “Beyhive,” and Beyoncé has been referred to both in song and by fans as the “Queen Bey,” allowing speculation to ramp up.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift returned to the U.S. following the end of European leg of her latest tour, leaving her just enough time to travel to Chicago for a possible performance.

Check back for updates as the lineup continues to unfold.

How to watch the DNC

NBC Chicago will again offer a live feed of speeches each day through Thursday in the player above, and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 Streaming channel.

In addition, viewers can also access expanded convention coverage via NBCChicago.com, Telemundochicago.com and their respective apps and on YouTube.

Streaming times include:

Thursday: 5:30-10 p.m.

NBC 5 will also carry NBC News’ live primetime event coverage, featuring the evenings’ highlighted keynote speakers, interviews with prominent politicians and undecided voters, along with a look ahead to next month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago and November’s eagerly-awaited presidential election.

The primetime DNC coverage will air live from the United Center at 8 p.m. Thursday.

What are the daily themes for the convention?

The theme for the convention will be “For the People, For Our Future,” and will focus on moving the country forward and building upon the work of the Biden Administration.

The theme for Thursday, according to organizers, is “For Our Future."

Hornbrook said the convention aims to "use the final night in the United Center to show the American people how Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz are committed to fighting for a brighter future for everyone."