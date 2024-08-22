Beyoncé, Taylor Swift? What to know about final DNC performances amid rumors

Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel

The Chicks and Pink are already slated to be some of the big names performing at the 2024 Democratic National Convention Thursday, but could Beyoncé or Taylor Swift join the lineup?

That's what many are speculating.

Fans have been questioning whether one of the two powerhouse female icons could hit the stage for a grand finale of sorts on the final day of the convention, but organizers have been mum on what's to come.

Sources have confirmed performances by Pink and The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, so far.

Pink was already slated to play at Chicago's Soldier Field alongside Sheryl Crow and The Script this weekend. Meanwhile, those in the United Center Thursday reported seeing The Chicks prepare to sing the National Anthem.

The Chicks, who have a deep history with politics and music, are no strangers to such appearances, having sung the anthem in a pre-recorded performance for the 2020 DNC.

It's worth noting that The Chicks have been tied to Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, recording songs with both famed singers. Beyoncé and The Chicks have been joined by their Texas roots and appeared together on a special version of her song "Daddy Lessons," while Swift has not been shy about the trio's influence on her early life.

“Early in my life, these three women showed me that female artists can play their own instruments while also putting on a flamboyant spectacle of a live show,” Swift told Billboard in 2020. “They taught me that creativity, eccentricity, unapologetic boldness and kitsch can all go together authentically. Most importantly, they showed an entire generation of girls that female rage can be a bonding experience between us all the very second we first heard Natalie Maines bellow ‘that Earl had to DIE.’”

Fan speculation surrounding Beyoncé and Swift has only grown as the convention goes on, especially as Vice President Kamala Harris walked out onstage at Chicago's United Center to Beyoncé's "Freedom," surprising the convention with an early speech ahead of her scheduled remarks Thursday. (Watch the moment here)

The Queen Bey is also no stranger to political performances, having performed at former President Barack Obama's Inaugural Ball and again singing the Star Spangled Banner at Obama's Inauguration in 2013.

There's also been reports of someone singing her music during sound checks Thursday.

Many have noted that she does not appear to have any performances getting in the way of a potential DNC appearance.

Some in the audience Monday were also spotted wearing "cowboy Kamala" sashes, a reference to Beyoncé's recent album "Cowboy Carter."

But Swifties have also taken a scheduling note.

Swift had concerts set for Monday and Tuesday at London’s Wembley Stadium, but isn’t scheduled to perform again until November when she returns to North America.

Some have argued she could quickly turn around a performance for the latter half of the convention in Chicago. Her jet had reportedly already returned to Tennessee as of Thursday morning and fans were furiously searching for a "jet tracker" Thursday afternoon.

Swift has typically stayed away from political endorsements, but questions have arisen over whether she’d step into the presidential race. Those questions picked up steam after Trump began posting AI-generated images of Swift and her fans, falsely suggesting he has earned the singer’s support.

But after recently canceling her Vienna shows amid a foiled terror plot, Swift posted a message Wednesday saying, "Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows."

While the message was directly related to her silence following the cancellations and security concerns during her tour, some have questioned if the message translates to U.S. politics as well.

Already, it has been a star-studded DNC in Chicago.

The first day of the convention saw performances by country artist Mickey Guyton and singer-songwriter Jason Isbell. James Taylor also intended to perform but was canceled from the lineup after unexpected delays. The second day had Common, Patti LaBelle and Lil Jon. Maren Morris, Stevie Wonder and John Legend rounded out Day 3 performances.

Celebrity appearances from Oprah, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mindy Kaling, Spike Lee, Eva Longoria and more have also highlighted each day of the convention.

Kerry Washington is expected to be the celebrity entertainment host for Thursday's events.