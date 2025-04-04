Prosecutors read text messages in court they say a Naperville teacher sent a teenage student he's now charged with grooming and sexual abusing.

William Schaub, 56, was arrested Thursday and charged with grooming and sexually abusing at least one female student, according to police.

In court Friday, the LaGrange man, who works as an English and theater teacher at Nequa Valley High School, was ordered released on electronic monitoring pretrial after a judge denied a prosecution motion to detain him as a danger to the community.

As part of the hearing, prosecutors read a series of text messages allegedly between Schaub and the teen victim.

In one message, prosecutors say Schaub texted she "looks like a Victoria’s Secret supermodel" that he wants to "unwrap for Christmas.” In another, he allegedly wrote, "I could be your teacher and a friend."

"I would love that, but I think you know I’d like to be much more than that," the message read.

Schaub's attorney, Robert Edelstein, said the teacher maintains his innocence and plans to "fight these charges with every fiber of his being."

According to officials, Schaub has been teaching at Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville since 2013. He was placed on administrative leave following the allegations last month.

Police began investigating the allegations in early March following an anonymous tip, Naperville Police Cmdr. Rick Krakow said. According to Krakow, inappropriate electronic messages were discovered between Schaub and a student between November 2024 and March 2025.

Police also found evidence of inappropriate physical contact between the two.

"Our investigation has not led to any information that would lead us to believe there’s another victim," Krakow said. "However, if anyone does have info about this case or any other similar, we encourage them to contact Naperville investigations division."

Indian Prairie School District 204 officials said school officials became aware of the allegations on March 7 and began an investigation.

"The Naperville Police Department has informed us that Neuqua Valley High School English teacher William Schaub was arrested and charged with multiple felonies related to incidents involving a current student. School officials became aware of the allegations on March 7 after receiving an anonymous tip about inappropriate behavior. Upon receiving this information, District 204 immediately started an investigation, placed Schaub on administrative leave, and reported the allegations to the Naperville Police Department.

Schaub started teaching in District 204 in 2013 after successfully completing a criminal background check.

We will be providing services at school for any student who may need support. Student safety is always the district’s top priority and the district is fully cooperating with the police in their investigation. We appreciate the collaboration of the Will County Child Advocacy Center, the Naperville Police Department, and the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office on this matter."

In addition to his role as a teacher, Schaub previously held a number of acting roles in popular TV shows and movies from the 1990s and 2000s, according to the film website IMDB. Credits include "Will and Grace," "Alias," and "Beverly Hills, 90210."

According to a news report, Schaub and his wife, also an actress, had moved to the La Grange area from Los Angeles in 2011 following a number of acting stints.

Schaub is next expected to appear in court April 24.