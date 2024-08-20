Who spoke at the DNC last night? A look back at DNC Day 1 highlights

The first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago showcased speeches from the last Democrat to lose to Donald Trump, and the last one to beat him.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton spoke hopefully of finally breaking the “glass ceiling” to elect a female president. President Joe Biden laced into Trump and directly acknowledged the concerns of protesters against the war in Gaza who demonstrated a few blocks from the convention hall. And Ex-Bulls player Steve Kerr invoked Steph Curry, saying "night, night" to Trump.

According to organizers, multiple speeches were cut to get President Biden’s address on-stage, including a musical performance by James Taylor and speeches from Reps. Grace Meng and Debbie Wasserman-Schultz. It is not known whether the trio will be re-added to the program.

Here's a look back at who spoke at day one of the DNC, and highlights you may have missed. A full list of speakers from day one can be found here.

President Joe Biden's emotional speech

During his speech at the DNC in Chicago on Monday, Joe Biden discusses the work he and Kamala Harris have done to lower the crime rate in the United States and slams Donald Trump while doing it

President Joe Biden wrapped up the convention’s opening night by beginning his long political farewell with an address that both framed his own legacy and signaled he was ready to start ceding control of the party to Vice President Kamala Harris.

He took the stage to a long, raucous ovation from delegates hoisting “We love Joe” placards and told them in turn, “I love you!” After the affectionate opening, Biden spent long stretches of his 50-minute speech hitting Trump, returning to a key theme of the reelection campaign he’s no longer running.

Biden ticked through many of his administration’s achievements, including a major public works package and climate program, and shared the credit with Harris. He said picking Harris as his running mate was the best decision he ever made and promised to be the “best volunteer” that Harris and running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz have ever seen.

His closing message to those still listening as the convention stretched late into the night: “I gave my best to you for 50 years.”

Dr. Jill Biden also spoke, praising her husband for his courage in deciding to halt his election run.

Kamala Harris surprise appearance

After showing a powerful video to Beyonce's song 'Freedom,' Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris surprised the delegates at the DNC in Chicago

The vice president made an unscheduled appearance onstage to pay tribute to Biden ahead of his own address to the convention. She told the president, “Thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation, and for all you’ll continue to do.”

On a night meant to honor the president who stepped aside to make way for Harris, the vice president added, “We are forever grateful to you.”

Thousands of marchers churned through Chicago’s streets protesting U.S. support for Israel during the war in Gaza. But inside the convention hall, the combustible issue went largely unmentioned until Biden got to the microphone.

New York Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez scorches Trump

At the DNC in Chicago, New York United States Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talks about why she supports Kamala Harris while slamming Donald Trump as self-interested billionaire

Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez got cheers when she praised Harris for working “tirelessly to get a cease-fire in Gaza and get the hostages home.”

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock calls Trump 'plague on American conscience'

At the DNC in Chicago, Georgia Senator Raphael Warncok tells the story about how he ascended from public housing to the Senate. Warncok also criticized Donald Trump for “endorsing” the Bible and called him a “plague on the American conscience”

Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia made a brief allusion to the conflict.

A handful of delegates who ran on an “uncommitted” ticket protesting Biden’s position on the war unfurled a banner during his speech that read “Stop Arming Israel.” But it was blocked by supporters waving Biden signs before it was wrestled away and the lights over that section of the audience were shut off.

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin praises Biden's record on job creation

At the DNC in Chicago, Illinois Senator Dick Durbin talked about the low unemployment rate when Donald Trump was in office, what Joe Biden has accomplished as President and more.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton praises Kamala Harris

At the DNC in Chicago, former First Lady and Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks about women’s rights, why she stands with Kamala Harris, and why she thinks Donald Trump shouldn’t be the next President of the United States

Clinton was greeted with wild and sustained applause that lasted for more than two minutes before she quieted the crowd. She delivered a fiery speech hoping that Harris could do what she could not –- become the first woman president by beating Trump.

Clinton evoked her 2016 concession speech by referencing all the “cracks in the glass ceiling” that she and her voters had achieved. And she painted a vision of Harris “on the other side of that glass ceiling” taking the oath of office as president.

She closed her speech with a striking desire for someone who’s stood at the pinnacle of American politics and power: “I want my grandchildren and their grandchildren to know I was here at this moment. That we were here and that we were with Kamala Harris every step of the way.”

Clinton dipped into traditional political attacks in her speech, including mocking Trump’s criminal record. That led to chants of “lock him up” — mirroring the ones that Trump’s supporters directed at Clinton in 2016.

Ex-Bulls' player Steve Kerr says 'night, night' to Trump

Chicago Bulls legend Steve Kerr showed up at the DNC in Chicago to show support for Kamala Harris and discuss the importance of speaking out during a critical 2024 presidential election

The former Chicago Bull and current head coach of the Golden State Warriors is an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, and said he is committed to spending the remaining weeks until the election ensuring a Harris victory.

To wrap up his address, Kerr invoked Steph Curry's famed "night, night" celebration.

Rev. Jesse Jackson, Rep. Maxine Waters

Reverend and American civil rights activist Jesse Jackson receives a standing ovation from delegates at the DNC in Chicago

An early theme of the evening was celebrating the Rev. Jesse Jackson, a longtime civil rights leader in Chicago and former presidential candidate in 1984 and 1988. Many Democrats credit him with blazing a trail that helped Barack Obama win the White House in 2008 and Kamala Harris become the first woman of color nominated for the presidency.

Jackson was saluted from the stage by several speakers, including Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and California Rep. Maxine Waters. There was a video montage of Jackson’s career and legacy that played before the 82-year-old Jackson himself came to the stage in a wheelchair, thrusting his arms skyward and grinning. Jackson has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

During the 1984 Democratic convention in San Francisco, Jackson gave a speech declaring that America is “like a quilt: Many patches, many pieces, many colors, many sizes, all woven and held together by a common thread.” The address became known as the “Rainbow Coalition” speech, and Jackson used momentum from it to seek the Democratic nomination again in 1988.

Harris has called Jackson “one of America’s greatest patriots.”

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Illinois Rep. Lauren Underwood, Rep. Robert Garcia

At the DNC in Chicago, Illinois United States Representative Lauren Underwood talked about the way Donald Trump handled the COVID-19 pandemic, the Affordable Care Act, and more

The lineup of early speakers focused on Trump’s performance during the pandemic. Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan recalled how her brother was the second person in Tennessee to die of the disease and how she couldn’t visit him or hold a memorial service. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Illinois, a nurse, said of Trump: “He took the COVID crisis and turned it into a catastrophe. We can never ever let him be our president again.”

Rep. Robert Garcia, whose mother and stepfather died of the disease in 2020, recalled Trump’s missteps and concluded with one of the slogans of Harris’ young campaign: “We are not going back.”

UAW President Shawn Fain

At the DNC in Chicago, United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain shares his support for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz while bashing Donald Trump saying he is no friend to unions

Trump’s Republican National Convention last month in Milwaukee featured a rare appearance from a union leader at such a GOP event: Teamsters President Sean O’Brien. That’s reflective of how Trump’s populism has cut into Democrats’ advantage with union households.

In that speech, O’Brien did not endorse Trump. But he criticized both major political parties for not doing enough to help working people.

Democrats didn’t invite O’Brien to their convention, but they countered with a half-dozen other union leaders onstage Monday. And then Shawn Fain, head of the United Auto Workers, led a blistering chant of “Trump’s a scab!” while wearing a red T-shirt emblazoned with those words.

Fain noted that Biden visited a UAW picket line last year and, when autoworkers struck in 2019, Harris, not Trump, walked the picket lines. “Donald Trump is all talk and Kamala Harris walks the walk,” Fain said.

Speakers, schedule for Day 2 of DNC

Highlighting Tuesday's list of speakers will be former President Barack Obama, who will address the convention in his hometown of Chicago.

Michelle Obama, the former first lady, will also deliver an address at the convention, according to officials.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who in the mix to be Harris’ running mate, is also expected to deliver an address, as will Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and entertainment host Ana Navarro. A full schedule of speakers is expected to be released later Tuesday.

Doors at the United Center Tuesday will open at 4 p.m. CT, with main programming beginning at 6 p.m. CT, according to the DNC website. Other scheduled events include a delegation breakfast, caucuses and meetings on reproductive rights, social media in election campaigns and more.

The theme for the Tuesday edition of the convention will be “A Bold Vision for America’s Future,” highlighting the Harris-Walz platform and their vision for the road ahead for the United States.