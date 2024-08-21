Pink set to headline final night of DNC in Chicago, perform before Harris' acceptance speech

Pop star Pink will round out the star-studded Democratic National Convention this week, performing just ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris' acceptance speech on the final night of the four-day event.

Pink is expected to perform Thursday, a person familiar with the planning who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the lineup told the Associated Press.

Other performances expected for the fourth and final day of the event have not yet been released.

Meanwhile, famed artist John Legend will perform Wednesday before Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the vice presidential nominee, speaks.

Legend is among several big-name artists set to take the stage Wednesday.

Country singer Maren Morris and legendary icon Stevie Wonder are also on the schedule.

According to convention organizers, Legend will "pay tribute to two Minnesota icons" as he performs on the third day of the convention at the United Center. Legend will perform music from Prince, who called Minnesota home, along with Walz, who will take the stage Wednesday night to accept the nomination as the vice presidential candidate for the Democratic party.

Emily Soong, a spokesperson for the convention, also confirmed Stevie Wonder will not only perform, but speak on the third night of the event.

Earlier in the convention, Lil Jon surprised the audience with an appearance during Tuesday's roll call while DJ Cassidy spun tunes onstage, Common and Patti LaBelle both performed, and Mickey Guyton and Jason Isbell starred on the convention's first night. James Taylor was expected to perform Monday, but his appearance was canceled due to timing delays ahead of President Joe Biden's speech.

Other performers are possible throughout the evening, though no official announcements have been made.