Trader Joe's viral mini tote bags are coming back to stores — in 4 new colors

Trader Joe's viral mini tote bags that took the internet by storm last year -- and subsequently resold online for hundreds of dollars -- will be back in grocery stores this week.

The canvas bags, which are mini version of Trader Joe's larger ones, are set to return to stores across the country this week, a spokesperson confirmed to NBC Chicago. Exact dates will vary by location.

The bags, priced at $2.99 each, will come in pastel shades of blue, pink, purple and green, Trader Joe's said. The 2024 release saw bags with four "vibrant" colors: red, yellow, navy and forest green.

Crew members at stores will be available to answer more questions about dates and product availability, the spokesperson added.

The bags gained notoriety thanks in part to TikTok. Once the limited-edition bags sold out, resales popped up on eBay, with one listing going for more than $900, NBC News reported.

According to Trader Joe's website, the heavy-duty canvas bags are a blend of cotton and polyester. They are 13 inches long, by 11 inches tall, by six inches wide.

"The size is ideal for smaller shopping trips, to pick up those few items you forgot the first time around," the grocery store's website said.

Trader Joe's has 22 locations in Illinois, across the city and multiple suburbs.