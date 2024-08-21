Stevie Wonder, John Legend: Who is performing at the DNC on Day 3?

Big-name artists are slated to perform at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Wednesday, including country singer Maren Morris, legendary icon Stevie Wonder and famed performer John Legend, who will give an iconic tribute for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's acceptance speech.

According to convention organizers, Legend will "pay tribute to two Minnesota icons" as he performs on the third day of the convention at the United Center, marking one of the biggest performances of the event so far.

Legend will perform music from Prince, who called Minnesota home, along with Walz, who will take the stage Wednesday night to accept the nomination as the vice presidential candidate for the Democratic party.

America is fired up for day 3️⃣ of the @DemConvention!



Tonight, @JohnLegend will pay tribute to two Minnesotan icons: the one and only, Prince and our future Vice President, @TimWalz.https://t.co/c1qwRHkxZs — Emily Soong (@emilymsoong) August 21, 2024

Emily Soong, a spokesperson for the convention, also confirmed Stevie Wonder will not only perform, but speak on the third night of the event.

Morris was also seen warming up on stage at the United Center, with officials confirming plans to perform Wednesday.

The artists mark some of the biggest names to take the stage so far during the convention.

Lil Jon surprised the audience with an appearance during Tuesday's roll call while DJ Cassidy spun tunes onstage, Common and Patti LaBelle both performed, and Mickey Guyton and Jason Isbell starred on the convention's first night. James Taylor was expected to perform Monday, but his appearance was canceled due to timing delays ahead of President Joe Biden's speech.

Pop star Pink is expected to perform Thursday ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris’ acceptance speech, a person familiar with the planning who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the lineup told the Associated Press.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Legend was rumored to be on the performance schedule during the convention after he headlined a private concert on Tuesday night at a party hosted by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and first lady MK Pritzker at the Salt Shed concert venue. He was spotted by multiple reporters at the United Center prior to the start of rehearsals for the evening Tuesday.

The singer has been an outspoken supporter of President Joe Biden’s administration, performing at his inauguration in 2021. He also has spoken out in support of Harris in recent days.

“She is excited to see someone who’s Black and Asian like she is,” he said of his daughter, who looks up to the vice president.

Legend is also set to release a new children's album entitled “My Favorite Dream” later this month, which is being produced by Sufjan Stevens.

Other performers are possible throughout the evening, though no official announcements have been made.