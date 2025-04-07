Illinois tax deadline is approaching. Here's what to know

The tax deadline is coming up, and the Illinois Department of Revenue is reminding taxpayers there's only a few days left to file.

April 15 is the deadline for filing 2024 state individual income tax returns.

The agency began accepting returns on Jan. 27, the same day as the IRS began accepting federal returns.

"We encourage taxpayers to file electronically and choose direct deposit in order to ensure the fastest processing and issuance of any refunds," IDOR Director David Harris said.

Illinois is participating in the free IRS Direct File program this year, where eligible Illinois taxpayers can use the program to file their 2024 federal returns directly with the IRS.

Federal return information can then be transferred into MyTax Illinois, to file Illinois individual income taxes at no cost.

“IRS Direct File offers free federal tax return filing, step-by-step guidance, and real-time online support,” Harris said. “Eligible taxpayers can then use the verified Direct File information from a federal return to file their state taxes for free at My Tax Illinois, not only saving time but also reducing the likelihood of errors.”

If a taxpayer electronically files an error-free Illinois return, they should receive a direct deposit refund in approximately four weeks.

For the most up-to-date information, forms, schedules, and instructions for the 2025 tax season, please visit IDOR's website at tax.illinois.gov.