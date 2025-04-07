Police in suburban Downers Grove are investigating after as many as 20 retail overnight were burglarized, including popular restaurants.

According to the Village of Downers Grove, police were initially notified of the burglaries around 3:40 a.m. for reports of a commercial burglar alarm in the 2900 block of Finley Road. Upon arrival, officers found "approximately 20" additional commercial burglaries nearby, including throughout the Butterfield Road and Ogden Avenue retail corridors.

Photos and video from the burglaries show glass windows and doors smashed in at several fast-food and fast-casual spots, including McCallister's Deli, Panda Express, Buffalo Wild Wings, Panera, Taco Maya and more.

No one was in custody, police said. It wasn't known if anything at the restaurants and businesses were taken.

The string of burglaries came about 90 minutes before a crash-and-grab at a GameStop retail store in Chicago, in the1200 block of South Canal Street. According to Chicago police a group of suspects crashed a Jeep SUV into the store, forced their way instead and began taking merchandise. The suspects then got back into the Jeep, along with two other vehicles, and fled eastbound, police said.

No one was in custody, and Chicago police were investigating.

The burglaries come not long after several similar ones in other suburbs, including in Highland Park and Deerfield, where a group of burglars targeted more than a dozen businesses in a span of 30 minutes, leaving behind trails of shattered glass and debris scattered around.