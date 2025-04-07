Tuberculosis case confirmed at suburban Joliet high school. What we know

Officials in suburban Joliet have confirmed a student was diagnosed with tuberculosis in recent days.

According to a statement from Will County Officials, a case was confirmed at Joliet West High School, and the student has been ordered to stay home until they are no longer contagious.

A letter sent home to parents by school officials said students and staff that had come into contact with the patient have been notified and apprised of their options, which include potentially receiving a tuberculosis test at a local clinic.

Here’s more information on the illness, and how the disease has become more widespread in recent years.

What is tuberculosis?

According to the CDC, tuberculosis is a bacterial disease that is spread from person-to-person via airborne germs.

The disease primarily impacts the lungs, but it can also impact other body parts like the brain, kidneys and spine, according to experts.

According to the CDC, there are two types of tuberculosis: inactive or active cases. The difference is not everyone infected with the germs becomes sick.

What are the main symptoms of tuberculosis?

Active tuberculosis cases typically include the following symptoms:

A cough that lasts three weeks or longer

Chest pain

Night sweats

Unexplained weight loss

Fever

Chills

Weakness or fatigue

How contagious is it?

According to Joliet West officials, tuberculosis is contagious and spreads through the air when people with active cases cough, speak or sing.

It is not spread as easily as other illnesses, and officials say that “prolonged, close contact” is typically required for the illness to spread.

The illness is also treatable, according to the CDC, but diagnosis and a quick start to treatment are essential in preventing more serious health outcomes.

Why have I been hearing more about tuberculosis?

In the Chicago area, an individual at Waukegan High School was recently diagnosed with the illness, part of a growing number of cases countrywide.

According to CDC data, infections rose by 8% over 2023, with more than 10,300 cases reported nationwide in 2024.

CDC officials primarily blamed those increases on international travel and migration, and the majority of cases occur in individuals who were born outside of the U.S.

Outbreaks in several states have contributed to recent TB trends, including a recent one in the Kansas City, Kansas area. The Kansas TB rate jumped 148% last year, according to the new CDC data. Alaska and Hawaii continue to have the highest case rates.