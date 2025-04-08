22,000 pounds of bratwurst recalled over contamination concerns

Johnsonville LLC is recalling over 22,000 pounds of bratwurst over concerns of possible "foreign material" contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the product was being recalled Monday.

The recalled items include Johnsonville's 19-oz. sealed firm tray packages containing five pieces of “Johnsonville BRATS CHEDDAR Bratwurst” with the package code B9FOD.

The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it had received two consumer complaints reporting hard plastic material found in the bratwurst product.

There have been no confirmed injuries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them, but to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.