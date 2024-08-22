Did White House political director just drop major hint about Beyoncé DNC appearance?

Speculation over whether Beyoncé would make a surprise appearance at the DNC in Chicago has been going on for days, but did the White House’s political director just give a hint that the “Queen Bey” will be in town for the final night of the convention?

Emmy Ruiz posted a very interesting emoji on her social media page Thursday afternoon,.

🐝 — Emmy Ruiz (@emmyruiz) August 22, 2024

For those not familiar with Beyoncé’s fanbase, they refer to themselves as the “Beyhive,” and Beyoncé has been referred to both in song and by fans as the “Queen Bey,” allowing speculation to ramp up.

Ruiz did send a follow-up tweet afterward, saying that her 6-year-old child “took her phone,” which was met with skepticism by commenters on the post.

Beyoncé is no stranger to this year’s election cycle. In recent days, Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign debuted an ad using her song “Freedom,” and the same song was later used in a campaign video for former President Donald Trump.

Harris will address the convention on Thursday night, with musical performances by The Chicks and Pink also expected.

The singer’s representatives blocked use of the song by the Trump campaign in response to the video.

Naturally, speculation has run rampant throughout the week about whether Beyoncé would attend the DNC, with surprise appearances by Oprah Winfrey and Stevie Wonder having occurred previously.

No official schedule has yet been released.