Cubs History

Cubs make history with epic blowout win over Dodgers

The Cubs hammered 21 hits and four home runs in a drubbing of the defending champions

By James Neveau

Cubs first baseman Michael Busch points to the sky with both hands after hitting a home run, wearing the team's road grey jersey.

The Chicago Cubs pummeled the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night, but it was the scale of the victory that was one for the history books.

The Cubs combined for 16 runs and 21 hits, with Michael Busch, Carson Kelly and Miguel Amaya all hitting home runs in a 16-0 victory over the defending World Series champions.

The game not only marked the first time this season the Dodgers have lost at home, but it also marked one of the largest margins of victory in the history of the rivalry between the two teams.

According to Baseball Reference’s Stathead tool, the 16-run margin of victory is the Cubs’ largest of all time over the Dodgers in a road game, dating all the way back to 1884. The win broke a record that had stood for nearly 110 years, set when the Cubs beat the Dodgers 19-4 in Brooklyn in May 1915.

In terms of wins in Los Angeles, the victory shattered the Cubs’ previous record, set in 1958 when they beat Los Angeles 15-2.

The game did not mark the largest margin of victory in the history of the rivalry, however. That mark was set in May 2001, when the Cubs blasted the Dodgers by a score of 20-1 at Wrigley Field.

