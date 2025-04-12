Farmer's Almanac offers predictions for summer 2025. Here's what to know

While Chicago-area residents have been subject to a weather roller coaster so far this spring, warmer days are ahead as the region prepares for summer.

With trips to the beach merely weeks away, the Farmer's Almanac recently released their weather predictions for this summer, aiming to keep everyone from gardeners to travelers prepared for the months ahead.

The publication is calling for a hot and dry summer for much of the country, though there's a different prognosis for the Chicago area.

The Farmer's Almanac is calling for a hot and rainy summer in much of Illinois with the Midwest, which would come on the heels of two summers that saw both extreme precipitation and severe weather.

The publication is also calling for hot and rainy conditions on Hawaii's Big Island, as well as in far northern New England.

As far as where in the contiguous U.S. the almanac believes will avoid the worst of the heat, the Pacific Northwest is predicted to have a cool, dry summer.

The predicted scorching summer would follow one of the hottest summers on record in 2024, with a nationwide average temperature of 73.8 degrees, 2.5 degrees above normal.

Last year's summer was also the planet's hottest on record, surpassing 2023's record by a small margin.

The almanac specifically predicts temperatures that could be as high as 4 degrees above normal in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa, with the Deep South and desert Southwest also predicted to be in store for similar conditions.

The Chicago area and much of Illinois is predicted to see both above average summer temperatures and rainfall, matching areas south of the Great Lakes.

More information on the 2025 Farmer's Almanac predictions for the U.S. and Canada can be found here.