3 vehicle crash leaves at least one dead in Merrillville

By Grace Erwin

Officers in Merrillville, Indiana responded to reports of a three-vehicle crash around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Merrillville Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers observed several vehicles with significant damage.

According to MPD, two of the drivers had to be cut out of their vehicles by the Merrillville Fire Department.

One driver was immediately flown to a Chicago-area hospital with severe injuries and was later pronounced deceased. The identification of the deceased driver is unknown at this time.

Another driver was first taken to a local hospital around Merrillville with injuries and then flown to a Chicago-area hospital.

The second driver is currently listed in critical condition.

No information was provided on the third vehicle.

The MPD Crash Team was called to the scene and began an investigation. According to MPD, this is an ongoing investigation and will be for several weeks.

