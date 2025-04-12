These 5 Portillo's locations will soon offer a breakfast menu. Here's what to know

While known for Italian beef and Chicago-style hot dogs, renowned local chain Portillo's is venturing into new territory at five locations in the Chicago area.
For the first time in the chain's 62-year history, Portillo's will soon offer a breakfast menu under a new pilot, kicking off on April 15 and running through the summer.
"A major milestone for Portillo’s, the limited-time offerings include a lineup of savory egg sandwiches with a Portillo’s twist, an exclusive chocolate cake donut collaboration with Stan’s Donuts, locally roasted coffee from Metropolis Coffee, and even the brand’s iconic Italian Beef—now breakfast-approved," the chain said in a release.
Here's what to expect and where you can get a taste:
Which locations are testing the breakfast menu?
· Chicago, Canal and Taylor – 520 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL
· Elmhurst – 155 S Route 83, Elmhurst, IL
· Tinley Park – 15900 S Harlem Ave, Tinley Park, IL
· Shorewood – 1155 Brook Forest Ave, Shorewood, IL
· Niles – 8832 W Dempster St, Niles, IL
What is on the breakfast menu?
According to Portillo's, the menu includes:
- Signature Breakfast Sandwiches
- Polish Sausage, Egg & Cheese – A flavorful wake-up call featuring Portillo’s signature char-grilled Polish sausage layered with fluffy scrambled eggs, melted American cheese and a bold Giardiniera sauce, all nestled in freshly baked French bread.
- Pepper, Egg & Cheese – A vegetarian-friendly option with scrambled eggs, roasted sweet peppers, American cheese and zesty Giardiniera sauce, served on classic French bread.
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese – A breakfast staple, with crispy bacon, scrambled eggs and gooey American cheese, all served on a warm, buttery croissant.
- Stan’s Donuts Collaboration
- Portillo’s Chocolate Cake Donut – Inspired by Portillo’s famous chocolate cake, this decadent donut is an old fashioned-style chocolate base dipped in glossy chocolate glaze and finished with a generous swirl of rich chocolate cake frosting.
- Morning Sides
- Loaded Scramble – A hearty combination of scrambled eggs, golden hash browns and crispy bacon, all smothered in Portillo’s creamy cheese sauce for a forkable morning feast.
- Hash Brown Bites – Crispy, poppable and perfectly seasoned, these golden-brown bites are an easy side or snack on the go.
- Fresh Fruit Cup – A refreshing option featuring a medley of fresh-cut fruit for a lighter start to the day.
- Metropolis Coffee – Locally roasted in Chicago, Metropolis coffee is available hot or iced, offering a rich, smooth complement to any breakfast combo.
- Chocolate Cake Iced Coffee – Inspired by Portillo’s famous chocolate cake, this decadent drink is crafted with Metropolis’ Skyway blend, rich chocolate cake flavor, and cream.
- Vanilla Iced Coffee – A smooth and creamy option made with Metropolis’ Skyway blend, vanilla flavor, and cream.
- Italian Beef for Breakfast – Portillo’s signature Italian Beef sandwich—slow-roasted, thin-sliced and served on fresh French bread—is now available bright and early for those craving a meatier morning bite.
- Breakfast Meal Deals – Value-conscious guests can enjoy a sandwich, small coffee and Hash Brown Bites for just $7.99.
When can you order the items?
The items will be offered daily from 6:30-10:30 a.m. starting April 15. They will be available via both drive-thru and dine-in.
The popular chain first teased the announcement in an April 1 Instagram post.
"This isn't an April's Fools joke," the post said. "We're testing something new this summer!"
The post also had a photo of what appeared to be a bacon, egg and cheese croissant breakfast sandwich, and the date April 15, 2025.
In 2024, the hot dog chain added two new "Windy City" items to menus -- a Spicy Chicken Chopped Salad and a Chicken Pecan Salad with Bacon based on customer feedback.
Earlier this year, the hot dog restaurant opened a pick-up only location in Orland Park. Portillo's also has pick-up locations in Rosemont and Joliet. In 2023, Portillo's announced it would only accept cashless payments in drive-thru lanes.