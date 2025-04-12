These 5 Portillo's locations will soon offer a breakfast menu. Here's what to know

While known for Italian beef and Chicago-style hot dogs, renowned local chain Portillo's is venturing into new territory at five locations in the Chicago area.

For the first time in the chain's 62-year history, Portillo's will soon offer a breakfast menu under a new pilot, kicking off on April 15 and running through the summer.

"A major milestone for Portillo’s, the limited-time offerings include a lineup of savory egg sandwiches with a Portillo’s twist, an exclusive chocolate cake donut collaboration with Stan’s Donuts, locally roasted coffee from Metropolis Coffee, and even the brand’s iconic Italian Beef—now breakfast-approved," the chain said in a release.

Here's what to expect and where you can get a taste:

Which locations are testing the breakfast menu?

· Chicago, Canal and Taylor – 520 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL

· Elmhurst – 155 S Route 83, Elmhurst, IL

· Tinley Park – 15900 S Harlem Ave, Tinley Park, IL

· Shorewood – 1155 Brook Forest Ave, Shorewood, IL

· Niles – 8832 W Dempster St, Niles, IL

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

What is on the breakfast menu?

According to Portillo's, the menu includes:

Signature Breakfast Sandwiches Polish Sausage, Egg & Cheese – A flavorful wake-up call featuring Portillo’s signature char-grilled Polish sausage layered with fluffy scrambled eggs, melted American cheese and a bold Giardiniera sauce, all nestled in freshly baked French bread. Pepper, Egg & Cheese – A vegetarian-friendly option with scrambled eggs, roasted sweet peppers, American cheese and zesty Giardiniera sauce, served on classic French bread. Bacon, Egg & Cheese – A breakfast staple, with crispy bacon, scrambled eggs and gooey American cheese, all served on a warm, buttery croissant.

Stan’s Donuts Collaboration Portillo’s Chocolate Cake Donut – Inspired by Portillo’s famous chocolate cake, this decadent donut is an old fashioned-style chocolate base dipped in glossy chocolate glaze and finished with a generous swirl of rich chocolate cake frosting.

Morning Sides Loaded Scramble – A hearty combination of scrambled eggs, golden hash browns and crispy bacon, all smothered in Portillo’s creamy cheese sauce for a forkable morning feast. Hash Brown Bites – Crispy, poppable and perfectly seasoned, these golden-brown bites are an easy side or snack on the go. Fresh Fruit Cup – A refreshing option featuring a medley of fresh-cut fruit for a lighter start to the day.

Metropolis Coffee – Locally roasted in Chicago, Metropolis coffee is available hot or iced, offering a rich, smooth complement to any breakfast combo. Chocolate Cake Iced Coffee – Inspired by Portillo’s famous chocolate cake, this decadent drink is crafted with Metropolis’ Skyway blend, rich chocolate cake flavor, and cream. Vanilla Iced Coffee – A smooth and creamy option made with Metropolis’ Skyway blend, vanilla flavor, and cream.

– Locally roasted in Chicago, Metropolis coffee is available hot or iced, offering a rich, smooth complement to any breakfast combo. Italian Beef for Breakfast – Portillo’s signature Italian Beef sandwich—slow-roasted, thin-sliced and served on fresh French bread—is now available bright and early for those craving a meatier morning bite.

– Portillo’s signature Italian Beef sandwich—slow-roasted, thin-sliced and served on fresh French bread—is now available bright and early for those craving a meatier morning bite. Breakfast Meal Deals – Value-conscious guests can enjoy a sandwich, small coffee and Hash Brown Bites for just $7.99.

When can you order the items?

The items will be offered daily from 6:30-10:30 a.m. starting April 15. They will be available via both drive-thru and dine-in.

The popular chain first teased the announcement in an April 1 Instagram post.

"This isn't an April's Fools joke," the post said. "We're testing something new this summer!"

The post also had a photo of what appeared to be a bacon, egg and cheese croissant breakfast sandwich, and the date April 15, 2025.

In 2024, the hot dog chain added two new "Windy City" items to menus -- a Spicy Chicken Chopped Salad and a Chicken Pecan Salad with Bacon based on customer feedback.

Earlier this year, the hot dog restaurant opened a pick-up only location in Orland Park. Portillo's also has pick-up locations in Rosemont and Joliet. In 2023, Portillo's announced it would only accept cashless payments in drive-thru lanes.