‘Elevated fire weather risk' in Chicago area Sunday, National Weather Service warns

Chicago-area residents are being urged to use caution due to an elevated risk of brush fires on Sunday.

According to an alert sent out by the National Weather Service Sunday, the entire Chicago area, including northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, is at an “elevated fire weather risk” on Sunday afternoon.

Forecasters cite the low-relative humidity expected in the area, with dew points only in the mid-30s at approximately 10:30 a.m., according to Accuweather.

That low amount of moisture in the atmosphere, along with lingering dry vegetation and wind gusts out of the south at up to 30 miles per hour, are prime ingredients for the spark and spread of localized brush fires, according to the forecast alert.

Residents are being advised to delay any burning on Sunday, and are being asked not to discard smoking materials from vehicles along roadways, among other precautions.

Gusty winds are expected to impact the area through at least Tuesday, though there will be chances of scattered showers overnight into Monday morning and then again on Tuesday, according to forecast models.

Temperatures will also remain around their seasonal averages, rising into the mid-60s on Sunday and then into the low-60s on Monday.

