Why DNC's final day holds special meaning for Harris, Emhoff — beyond her big speech

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's relationship has already been a highlight of the Democratic National Convention, but on Thursday, the day of Harris' big acceptance speech, it will take center stage.

That's because the vice president and second gentleman will mark their 10th anniversary Thursday -- staring down the possibility that year 10 could look very different for them depending on what happens in November.

Emhoff would become America's first first gentleman if his wife is elected president and Harris would become the first Black and southeast Asian female president of the United States.

On Thursday, Emhoff shared a message about the special milestone.

"Ten years of marriage, forever to go. Happy anniversary, @VP. I love you," he wrote on X.

Ten years of marriage, forever to go. Happy anniversary, @VP. I love you. pic.twitter.com/MlfqjhZ7oh — Douglas Emhoff (@SecondGentleman) August 22, 2024

Emhoff, 59, is already the first second gentleman of the U.S. and the first Jewish spouse of a U.S. president or vice president. He has been a leader of the Biden administration's efforts against antisemitism. Emhoff gave up a lucrative career as an entertainment and intellectual property lawyer in California to avoid conflicts of interest and support his wife after she became vice president.

His convention speech Tuesday night focused on their love story and offered a personal glimpse meant to pull in voters, too. He dished on the deets of their first phone call, after he left her a rambling voicemail that she still makes him listen to every year on their anniversary.

In his speech Tuesday night, Emhoff told of how he and Harris met on a blind date in 2013; she was California's attorney general at the time. They wed in 2014, her first marriage and his second. Emhoff has two adult children, Ella and Cole, from a previous marriage and they call Harris “Momala.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Emhoff wants America to love his wife as much as he does.

“I love that laugh,” he said adoringly, a rebuttal to Trump’s criticism of Harris’ laughter.

As Harris flew back to Chicago from Milwaukee after her rally there, Air Force Two spent an extra 10 minutes in the air so she could watch her husband speak, according to an aide.

Emhoff said he “just fell in love fast” with Harris, adding that she finds “joy in pursuing justice” and “stands up to bullies.” It’s not how most husbands describe their partners, but, then, Emhoff is trying to convince voters that the woman he’s been married to for 10 years this Thursday knows how to take on Trump.

This year, instead of an anniversary dinner, he'll be watching Harris details her plans to the American people.

But before that, she had one more message to share.

"Happy anniversary, Dougie," she wrote. "I wouldn't want to be on this journey with anyone but you."