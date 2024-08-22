Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel

Pink, The Chicks, Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria and more are all set to perform or speak at the 2024 Democratic National Convention's final day in Chicago Thursday, just before Vice President Kamala Harris gives her much-anticipated address to the nation from the United Center floor.

Organizers released a full list of speakers and the schedule for the evening, though there could still be some surprises in store.

The fourth and final evening of the convention will cap off a star-studded event introducing the Harris-Walz campaign to voters.

But now comes the moment many have been waiting for: Harris' speech.

Here's what to know:

What time does the DNC start?

"Main programming" is once again slated to begin at 5:30 p.m., though a number of events are scheduled to take place throughout the day. The event is scheduled to end just after 10 p.m.

The convention has moved up its start times throughout the week to avoid repeated delays in programming, though each night of the convention has seen delays so far.

Wednesday night's festivities came to an end just before 11 p.m.

Schedule, speakers for the DNC

The convention's final night will include remarks from some of the party's most prominent battleground state Democrats, including figures in competitive statewide races.

It will also feature numerous celebrity guest appearances and performances.

Here's the full list:

5:30 PM

Call to Order

Minyon Moore

Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee

Gavel In

The Honorable Veronica Escobar

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas

Invocation

Everett Kelly

National President of the American Federation of Government Employees

Imam Muhammad Abdul-Aleem

Masjidullah Mosque, West Oak Lane, PA

Presentation of Colors

Illinois State Police Honor Guard

Pledge of Allegiance

Luna Maring

6th Grader from Oakland, California

Welcome Remarks

The Honorable Veronica Escobar

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas

Joint Remarks

Becky Pringle

President of the National Education Association

Randi Weingarten

President of the American Federation of Teachers

Remarks

The Honorable Alex Padilla

United States Senator, California

6:00 PM

Remarks

The Honorable Marcia L. Fudge

Former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Remarks

The Honorable Ted W. Lieu

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, California

Remarks

The Honorable Tammy Baldwin

United States Senator, Wisconsin

Remarks

The Honorable Katherine Clark

U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Whip

Remarks

The Honorable Joe Neguse

U.S. House of Representatives Assistant Democratic Leader

Remarks

The Honorable Leonardo Williams

Mayor of Durham, North Carolina

Remarks

The Honorable Raja Krishnamoorthi

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Illinois

Remarks

The Honorable Bob Casey

United States Senator, Pennsylvania

Remarks

The Honorable Elizabeth Warren

United States Senator, Massachusetts

Remarks: “Project 2025—Chapter Four: Making America Weaker and Less Secure”

The Honorable Jason Crow

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Colorado

Remarks

The Honorable Elissa Slotkin

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Michigan

Remarks

The Honorable Pat Ryan

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York

Remarks

Reverend Al Sharpton

Civil rights leader

Joint Remarks from representatives of “the Central Park Five”

The Honorable Dr. Yusef Salaam

Member of the New York City Council

Korey Wise

Activist

Raymond Santana

Activist

Kevin Richardson

Activist

7:00 PM

Joint Remarks

Amy Resner

Former prosecutor and friend of Vice President Harris

Karrie Delaney

Director of Federal Affairs at the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network

Lisa Madigan

Former Attorney General of Illinois

Marc H. Morial

President of the National Urban League

Nathan Hornes

Former student at Corinthian Colleges

Tristan Snell

Former New York State Assistant Attorney General

Remarks

The Honorable Maura Healey

Governor of Massachusetts

Remarks

Courtney Baldwin

Youth organizer and human trafficking survivor

Remarks

The Honorable Deb Haaland

Remarks

John Russell

Content creator

Remarks

The Honorable Maxwell Alejandro Frost

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Florida

Remarks

The Honorable Colin Allred

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas

Joint Remarks on “A New American Chapter”

Anya Cook, Florida

Craig Sicknick, New Jersey

Gail DeVore, Colorado

Juanny Romero, Nevada

Eric, Christian, and Carter Fitts, North Carolina

8:00 PM

National Anthem

The Chicks

Host Introduction

Kerry Washington

Joint Remarks

Meena Harris

Ella Emhoff

Helena Hudlin

Remarks

D.L. Hughley

Remarks

The Honorable Chris Swanson

Sheriff of Genesee County, Michigan

A Conversation on Gun Violence

The Honorable Lucy McBath

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Georgia

Joined by Abbey Clements of Newton, Connecticut, Kim Rubio of Uvalde, Texas, Melody McFadden of Charleston, South Carolina, and Edgar Vilchez of Chicago, Illinois.

Remarks

The Honorable Gabrielle Giffords

Former Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Arizona

Performance

P!NK

Remarks

The Honorable Mark Kelly

United States Senator, Arizona

Remarks

The Honorable Leon E. Panetta

Former United States Secretary of Defense

Remarks

The Honorable Ruben Gallego

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Arizona

Remarks

The Honorable Gretchen Whitmer

Governor of Michigan

9:00 PM

Remarks

Eva Longoria

American actress and film producer

Remarks

The Honorable Adam Kinzinger

Former Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Illinois

Remarks

Maya Harris

Remarks

The Honorable Roy Cooper

Governor of North Carolina

Remarks

The Honorable Kamala Harris Vice President of the United States

Which special guests are performing at the DNC?

While organizers have confirmed performances by Pink and The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, it's worth noting that each headline speaker has had a big performance before their address, with the exception of Joe Biden as James Taylor was removed the schedule due to delays earlier that night.

While no such performance is listed for Harris' speech, it's likely someone could be added.

Rumors have been swirling about the possibility of Beyoncé or Taylor Swift.

Fans have been questioning whether one or two of the powerhouse female icons could hit the stage for a grand finale at the convention.

White House Political Director Emmy Ruiz shared a bee emoji on X, formerly Twitter, Thursday afternoon, sending social media into a frenzy.

For those not familiar with Beyoncé’s fanbase, they refer to themselves as the “Beyhive,” and Beyoncé has been referred to both in song and by fans as the “Queen Bey,” allowing speculation to ramp up.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift returned to the U.S. following the end of European leg of her latest tour, leaving her just enough time to travel to Chicago for a possible performance.

Check back for updates as the lineup continues to unfold.

