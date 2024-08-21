How to watch Stevie Wonder, John Legend during DNC Day 3 in Chicago

It’s going to be a star-studded night at the DNC on Wednesday, with legendary recording artist Stevie Wonder and Grammy-winner John Legend both performing during the third night of the convention.

Maren Morris will also perform during the evening’s events, according to DNC officials.

How to Watch:

NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches and performances each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel.

You can also find all the performances on the station’s YouTube channel.

When You Can Watch:

Wonder is expected to perform during the first full hour of the convention, which runs from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to officials. He will also deliver a brief address prior to his performance, according to a spokesperson for the DNC.

Morris is expected to perform during the 7 p.m. hour, and Legend will perform in the 9 p.m. hour.

What to Know About the Artists:

Wonder performed during former President Obama’s inaugural celebration in 2009, and was presented with the Gershwin Prize by Obama that same year. Obama also presented Wonder with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014.

Legend, who performed at a private party hosted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois first lady MK Pritzker on Tuesday, will perform ahead of an acceptance speech from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who will accept the party’s nomination for the vice-presidential slot on the ticket.

Officials say Legend will “pay tribute to two Minnesota icons” with his performance, honoring Prince and Walz.

Legend has been a fierce proponent of the administration of President Joe Biden, performing at his inauguration in 2021, and has praised Vice President Kamala Harris’ candidacy in recent weeks, calling her an inspiration for his daughter.

Who Else May Perform During the Convention?

Jason Isbell, Patti LaBelle and Lil Jon are among the artists who have performed so far during the convention, but another big star could join the party on Thursday, as it is rumored that Pink will perform on Thursday before the nomination speech of Harris.