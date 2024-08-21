DNC roll call playlist: What was Illinois' walk-up song?

Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel. You can also stream the convention on our YouTube channel.

The DNC roll call Tuesday featured a number of musical moments, with each state getting its own song as they cast their vote, but what was Illinois'?

The night included a Lil Jon surprise, appearances from Spike Lee and Eva Longoria, but as Illinois' turn to vote came up, viewers were met with an iconic and familiar song.

DJ Cassidy strode on stage in a bright blue double-breasted suit and spun tunes for every state during the event's ceremonial roll call, as they nominated Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to the Democratic presidential ticket. Minnesota got “1999” by native son Prince, Kansas got “Carry on Wayward Son” by, well, Kansas. “Born in the U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen played as New Jersey weighed in.

For Illinois, "Sirius" by the Alan Parsons Project played, a nod to the United Center venue hosting the event and the Chicago Bulls that play there.

The British prog rock band's song was the intro music for the Michael Jordan-era Chicago Bulls, who played in the very arena hosting the convention.

Here's how each U.S. state and territory was introduced by the convention's DJ, DJ Cassidy -- also known as the DNC roll call playlist.

DNC Roll Call Playlist

Alabama - Sweet Home Alabama - Lynyrd Skynyrd

Alaska - Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man

Arizona - Edge of Seventeen - Stevie Nicks

Arkansas - Don't Stop - Fleetwood Mac

California - The Next Episode - Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg, California Love - 2Pac and Dr. Dre, Alright - Kendrick Lamar and Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar

Colorado - September - Earth, Wind & Fire

Connecticut - Signed, Sealed, Delivered - Stevie Wonder

Democrats Abroad - Love Train - The O'Jays

Washington D.C. - Let me Clear my Throat - DJ Kool

Delaware - Higher Love - Whitney Houston and Kygo

Florida - Won't Back Down - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

Georgia - Turn Down for What - Lil' Jon

Guam - Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter

Hawaii - 24K Magic - Bruno Mars

Idaho - Private Idaho - The B-52s

Illinois - Sirius - Alan Parsons Project

Indiana - Don't Stop til You Get Enough - Michael Jackson

Iowa - Celebration - Kool & the Gang

Kansas - Carry on Wayward Son - Kansas

Kentucky - First Class - Jack Harlow

Louisiana - All I Do Is Win - DJ Khaled

Maine - Shut Up and Dance - Walk the Moon

Maryland - Respect - Aretha Franklin

Massachusetts - I'm Shipping Up to Boston - Dropkick Murphys

Michigan - Lose Yourself - Eminem

Minnesota - Kiss and 1999 - Prince

Mississippi - Twistin' the Night Away - Sam Cooke

Missouri - Good Luck, Babe - Chappell Roan

Montana - American Woman - Lenny Kravitz

Nebraska - Firework - Katy Perry

Nevada - Mr. Brightside - The Killers

New Hampshire - Don't Stop Believin' - Journey

New Jersey - Born in the U.S.A. - Bruce Springsteen

New Mexico - Confident - Demi Lovato

New York - Empire State of Mind - Jay-Z and Alicia Keys

North Carolina - Raise Up - Petey Pablo

North Dakota - Fight Song - Rachel Platten

Northern Mariana Islands - Ain't No Mountain High Enough

Ohio - Green Light - John Legend

Oklahoma - Ain't Goin Down (Til The Sun Comes Up) - Garth Brooks

Oregon - Float On - Modest Mouse

Pennsylvania - Motownphilly - Boyz II Men and Black & Yellow - Wiz Khalifa

Puerto Rico - Despacito - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

Rhode Island - Shake it Off - Taylor Swift

South Carolina - Get On Up - James Brown

South Dakota - What I Like About You - The Romantics

Tennessee - 9 to 5 - Dolly Parton

Texas - TEXAS HOLD 'EM - Beyonce

Utah - Animal - Neon Trees

Vermont - Stick Season - Noah Kahan

U.S. Virgin Islands - VI to the Bone - Mic Love

Virginia - The Way I Are - Timbaland

Washington - Can't Hold Us - Macklemore

West Virginia - Take Me Home (Country Roads) - John Denver

Wisconsin - Jump Around - House of Pain

Wyoming - I Gotta Feeling - Black Eyed Peas