DNC roll call playlist: What was Illinois' walk-up song?

The DNC roll call Tuesday featured a number of musical moments, with each state getting its own song as they cast their vote, but what was Illinois'?
The night included a Lil Jon surprise, appearances from Spike Lee and Eva Longoria, but as Illinois' turn to vote came up, viewers were met with an iconic and familiar song.
DJ Cassidy strode on stage in a bright blue double-breasted suit and spun tunes for every state during the event's ceremonial roll call, as they nominated Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to the Democratic presidential ticket. Minnesota got “1999” by native son Prince, Kansas got “Carry on Wayward Son” by, well, Kansas. “Born in the U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen played as New Jersey weighed in.
For Illinois, "Sirius" by the Alan Parsons Project played, a nod to the United Center venue hosting the event and the Chicago Bulls that play there.
The British prog rock band's song was the intro music for the Michael Jordan-era Chicago Bulls, who played in the very arena hosting the convention.
Here's how each U.S. state and territory was introduced by the convention's DJ, DJ Cassidy -- also known as the DNC roll call playlist.
DNC Roll Call Playlist
Alabama - Sweet Home Alabama - Lynyrd Skynyrd
Alaska - Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man
Arizona - Edge of Seventeen - Stevie Nicks
Arkansas - Don't Stop - Fleetwood Mac
California - The Next Episode - Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg, California Love - 2Pac and Dr. Dre, Alright - Kendrick Lamar and Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
Colorado - September - Earth, Wind & Fire
Connecticut - Signed, Sealed, Delivered - Stevie Wonder
Democrats Abroad - Love Train - The O'Jays
Washington D.C. - Let me Clear my Throat - DJ Kool
Delaware - Higher Love - Whitney Houston and Kygo
Florida - Won't Back Down - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
Georgia - Turn Down for What - Lil' Jon
Guam - Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter
Hawaii - 24K Magic - Bruno Mars
Idaho - Private Idaho - The B-52s
Illinois - Sirius - Alan Parsons Project
Indiana - Don't Stop til You Get Enough - Michael Jackson
Iowa - Celebration - Kool & the Gang
Kansas - Carry on Wayward Son - Kansas
Kentucky - First Class - Jack Harlow
Louisiana - All I Do Is Win - DJ Khaled
Maine - Shut Up and Dance - Walk the Moon
Maryland - Respect - Aretha Franklin
Massachusetts - I'm Shipping Up to Boston - Dropkick Murphys
Michigan - Lose Yourself - Eminem
Minnesota - Kiss and 1999 - Prince
Mississippi - Twistin' the Night Away - Sam Cooke
Missouri - Good Luck, Babe - Chappell Roan
Montana - American Woman - Lenny Kravitz
Nebraska - Firework - Katy Perry
Nevada - Mr. Brightside - The Killers
New Hampshire - Don't Stop Believin' - Journey
New Jersey - Born in the U.S.A. - Bruce Springsteen
New Mexico - Confident - Demi Lovato
New York - Empire State of Mind - Jay-Z and Alicia Keys
North Carolina - Raise Up - Petey Pablo
North Dakota - Fight Song - Rachel Platten
Northern Mariana Islands - Ain't No Mountain High Enough
Ohio - Green Light - John Legend
Oklahoma - Ain't Goin Down (Til The Sun Comes Up) - Garth Brooks
Oregon - Float On - Modest Mouse
Pennsylvania - Motownphilly - Boyz II Men and Black & Yellow - Wiz Khalifa
Puerto Rico - Despacito - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
Rhode Island - Shake it Off - Taylor Swift
South Carolina - Get On Up - James Brown
South Dakota - What I Like About You - The Romantics
Tennessee - 9 to 5 - Dolly Parton
Texas - TEXAS HOLD 'EM - Beyonce
Utah - Animal - Neon Trees
Vermont - Stick Season - Noah Kahan
U.S. Virgin Islands - VI to the Bone - Mic Love
Virginia - The Way I Are - Timbaland
Washington - Can't Hold Us - Macklemore
West Virginia - Take Me Home (Country Roads) - John Denver
Wisconsin - Jump Around - House of Pain
Wyoming - I Gotta Feeling - Black Eyed Peas