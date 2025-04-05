2 injured after car crashes into home in Orland Park

Two people suffered minor injuries Friday after a car crashed into a home following a collision with another vehicle in suburban Orland Park, according to officials.

According to spokesperson Ray Hanania, the collision occurred at around 11:30 a.m. Friday on 151st Street, just east of 80th Avenue.

Following the collision between the two vehicles, one of the cars crashed into the side of a nearby home. No extrication was necessary following the crash, officials said.

Members of Orland Fire worked to shore up the affected home after the crash to help prevent a possible collapse. There were no injuries inside the home, officials said.

There was no further information available.