2 injured after car crashes into home in Orland Park

Two people suffered minor injuries Friday after a car crashed into a home following a collision with another vehicle in suburban Orland Park, according to officials.
According to spokesperson Ray Hanania, the collision occurred at around 11:30 a.m. Friday on 151st Street, just east of 80th Avenue.
Following the collision between the two vehicles, one of the cars crashed into the side of a nearby home. No extrication was necessary following the crash, officials said.
Members of Orland Fire worked to shore up the affected home after the crash to help prevent a possible collapse. There were no injuries inside the home, officials said.
There was no further information available.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.