Illinois Coronavirus Updates: US to Pause J&J Vaccine, 35K New Cook County Appointments

U.S. regulators have called for a pause on the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after six reported cases of rare blood clotting.

City and state officials did not immediately respond to requests Tuesday morning on how that might impact vaccinations across Chicago and Illinois.

Meanwhile, Cook County will open approximately 35,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments Tuesday, the largest release since January.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

US Calls for Pause on Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine After Rare Complications

The U.S. government will immediately stop using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at federal vaccination sites while experts review multiple adverse reactions to the shot.

Six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed a rare blood clotting disorder and one died, the New York Times reported. The decision will only affect federally run sites, but states are expected to follow suit.

Neither the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Chicago Department of Public Health, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office nor Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office immediately responded to requests on if the city or state would halt Johnson & Johnson vaccinations, including at the mass vaccination site at the city's United Center.

Cook County to Pause Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Amid Federal Review

Cook County is pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, county health officials said Tuesday, based on U.S. regulators' recommendation amid an investigation into reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots.

"Following guidance released this morning from the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cook County Health will pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until the FDA and CDC complete their review," a spokeswoman for Cook County Health said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Individuals with appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week will instead receive the first dose of either Moderna or Pfizer's vaccine, depending on the vaccination site, the county said. Anyone who has a scheduled appointment but does not want the Moderna or the Pfizer vaccine should call 833-308-1988 to cancel or reschedule their appointment, officials said.

The release of 35,000 appointments slated for Tuesday afternoon will not include Johnson & Johnson, according to the county.

"The Cook County Department of Public Health has asked all Johnson & Johnson partners to pause using the vaccine as well," the county said, adding that it will provide additional information "as it becomes available."

Cook County COVID Vaccine: 35K 1st Dose Appointments to Open Tuesday

Cook County Health officials will release approximately 35,000 single and first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments Tuesday, as Illinois expands eligibility across the state, outside of Chicago, to residents 16 years of age and older.

The new appointments will mark the largest release since January, county officials said. The appointments will be released at 3 p.m. Tuesday for all Cook County Health mass vaccination sites, with anyone age 16 and older eligible to book appointments.

County vaccinations will be by appointment only. Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling (833) 308-1988 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, or from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays.

Member of Gov. Pritzker's Staff Tests Positive for COVID-19

An employee with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office tested positive for COVID-19 during routine testing Monday, the governor's office said.

The employee was not in close contact with the governor Monday or in previous days, according to the governor's press secretary Jordan Abudayyeh. The individual who tested positive recently received their first dose of the COVID vaccine, officials said.

Staff members who were identified as close contacts will follow protocols outlined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Abudayyeh added, however a number of close contacts wasn't provided.

COVID Vaccine Illinois: How Homebound Residents Can Get Vaccinated

Are you homebound and looking to get vaccinated in Chicago or Cook County? Or maybe you have a friend or relative who is? Programs have been established both in the city of Chicago and suburban Cook County to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to homebound residents.

In Cook County, the Department of Public Health has partnered with health care providers, non-certified local health departments and the Sheriff's Office to vaccinated homebound individuals, according to a spokesman for the Cook County Department of Public Health. Homebound individuals looking to secure an appointment through the program are advised to call the Cook County Vaccine Sign-Up hotline at 1-833-308-1988.

For Chicago residents, in early March the city established the "Protect Chicago Homebound" program, in which Chicago Fire Department paramedics visit residents and administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Chicago residents can sign up for the program here.

Additional COVID Vaccine Doses Being Sent to Peoria, LaSalle Counties

As the state of Illinois expands COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all residents age 16 and older, state officials are also expanding several key programs to help expand vaccine access and stamp out flare-ups of COVID cases.

According to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office, the state’s “Rapid Response Program” will deploy vaccination teams to several Illinois counties this week, including LaSalle, Tazewell, McDonough and Woodford counties. Additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be sent to Peoria County.

The state’s rural vaccination program will also send additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to three counties this week, including Iroquois, Vermilion and Clark counties, officials said.

New Round Lake Beach COVID Vaccination Site to Become Largest in Lake County, Officials Say

Lake County health officials say that a new COVID-19 mass vaccination site in suburban Round Lake Beach will become the largest vaccination site in the county when it reaches its peak capacity.

The Lake County Health Department says it will open the new site at the former K-Mart Supercenter in the 400 block of East Rollins Road on April 20.

That site, which will be run in partnership with Baxter and Curative, will provide indoor COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment, and will be available to all who live or work within Lake County.

Appointments can be made by visiting the county’s vaccination website. Appointments will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, according to health officials.

COVID-19 Funeral Financial Assistance Now Available

The staggering tolls from COVID-19 led the federal government to declare the pandemic a disaster, allowing the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to step in an offer financial help to the more than half million families who have lost loved ones to coronavirus.

"At FEMA, our mission is to help people before, during and after disasters," said Acting FEMA Administrator Bob Fenton. “The COVID-19 pandemic has caused immense grief for so many people. Although we cannot change what has happened, we affirm our commitment to help with funeral and burial expenses that many families did not anticipate."

Starting Monday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (CST), anyone who qualifies can call (844) 684-6333, the dedicated toll-free phone number to get an application completed with help from FEMA's representatives.

Cubs Place 3 Relievers on COVID-19 Injured List

COVID-19 is forcing the Chicago Cubs to make some changes to their roster, with relief pitchers Jason Adam, Dan Winkler and Brandon Workman heading to the COVID-19-related injured list.

That news comes after it was announced that Cubs bullpen coach Chris Young had tested positive for the virus this week. It is not known whether any of the three players tested positive for the virus, with the players giving MLB and the Cubs permission to announce that they had been placed on the COVID list.

Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,433 New COVID Cases, 18 Deaths, 64K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 2,433 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 18 additional deaths in the last day, along with more than 64,000 vaccinations administered.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Monday's new cases brought the state to 1,282,205 since the pandemic began last year. The number of new cases has continued to rise over recent weeks in Illinois, with some officials fearing that a new surge could be taking place.

Monday's 18 additional deaths brought the state to 21,523 confirmed COVID fatalities during the pandemic.

4 COVID Variants Becoming 'Much More Prominent' in Illinois, Lab Finds

Four COVID variants currently circulating in the U.S. are becoming "much more prominent" in Illinois as the state battles what health officials say is a rise in cases, data from a state lab has found.

Reditus Laboratories said recent testing revealed "several trending variants" had been identified in Illinois, "causing growing concern" as the variants are believed to be more contagious.

“The variants are becoming much more prominent,” Reditus CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi said. “This is causing growing concern of experts and we need to identify the variants and make sure the public is aware.”

Illinois COVID Vaccine Eligibility Opens: Here's What You Need to Know

Illinois COVID vaccine eligibility expanded to anyone age 16 and older, except for in the city of Chicago, on Monday.

Chicago Residents ‘Welcome' to Sign Up For COVID Vaccine Appointments in Suburbs, Officials Say

Chicago residents are welcome to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Illinois mass vaccinations sites throughout the suburbs, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said last week.

"They're absolutely welcome to," Pritzker said. "I want to make sure that people in Chicago know that they are welcome to sign up for our mass vaccination sites."

Pritzker said he knows Chicago opens vaccine eligibility to all residents age 16 and older on April 19. Hence, he said, people should feel able to make appointments in the suburbs as the rest of Illinois opens eligibility on Monday.

Illinois Vaccinations

Which COVID Vaccine is Best For You and How Long Do They Last?

As new studies surrounding COVID vaccine efficacy and how long both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines last continue to emerge, how can you know which is best for you?

According to medical experts, the three vaccines currently available in the U.S. each offer some level of protection.

What Makes You More Likely to Get Side Effects From COVID Vaccine?

Side effects are possible after receiving either one or two doses of any of the three coronavirus vaccines currently being administered in the U.S., but not everyone experiences them. Experiencing side effects isn't necessarily a bad thing. In fact, it's a sign your body is responding.

So what makes someone more likely to experience them than others?

Women and younger people are more likely to report side effects, experts say, while side effects could also vary depending on whether or not you've had coronavirus.

People are more likely to report side effects after their second dose, Chicago's top doctor said, echoing reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But not getting side effects isn't negative, health experts say.

