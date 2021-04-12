Member of Gov. Pritzker's Staff Tests Positive for COVID-19

An employee with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office tested positive for COVID-19 during routine testing Monday, the governor's office said.

The employee was not in close contact with the governor Monday or in previous days, according to the governor's press secretary Jordan Abudayyeh.

Staff members who were identified as close contacts will follow protocols outlined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the press secretary added, however a number of close contacts wasn't provided.

The individual who tested positive recently received their first dose of the COVID vaccine, according to the officials.

Multiple staffers with the the governor's office have tested positive for the coronavirus during the pandemic. As a result, Pritzker self-isolated on at least two occasions, including in late September.