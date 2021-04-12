Coronavirus vaccinations

COVID Vaccine in Illinois: Additional Doses Being Sent to Peoria, LaSalle Counties

Additional doses will also be sent to several other counties as part of the state's Rapid Response and Rural Vaccination programs

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

As the state of Illinois expands COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all residents age 16 and older, state officials are also expanding several key programs to help expand vaccine access and stamp out flare-ups of COVID cases.

According to a press release from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office, the state’s “Rapid Response Program” will deploy vaccination teams to several Illinois counties this week, including LaSalle County.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

Tazewell, McDonough and Woodford counties will also participate in the program, and additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be sent to Peoria County, according to the press release.

Local

homebound vaccine 39 mins ago

COVID Vaccine Illinois: How Homebound Residents Can Get Vaccinated

mental health 1 hour ago

Push To Open Chicago Mental Health Clinics 9 Years After Emanuel Closed Them

Those rapid response teams will have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a one-dose treatment that has been approved for use under the terms of an emergency use authorization by the FDA.

The teams are being sent to counties across the state that are seeing rises in test positivity, according to the press release.

DateCountyMake an appointmentDoses Available
Week of 
April 12		Peoria County
Vaccine introduced into existing local health department efforts		1,900
Week of 
April 12		McDonough
County		  *ILNG teams are being assigned for this specific mission3,000
April
14		LaSalle
County		https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/1d9a7a71-1a75-446a-9948-788f05463af9/700
April 15Tazewell Countyhttps://www.tazewellhealth.org/381/CORONAVIRUS-COVID-19 309-650-1555700
April
16		Woodford
County		http://www.woodfordhealth.org/604/COVID-Vaccine-Information700

The state’s rural vaccination program will also send additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to three counties this week, including Iroquois, Vermilion and Clark counties:

DateCountyMake an appointmentDoses Available
Week of 
April 12		Vermilion
County
Vaccine introduced into existing local health department efforts		500
April 17Clark
County		217-382-4207600
April
19		Iroquois
County		815-432-2483600

According to the press release, the state has administered more than 7.2 million doses of the COVID vaccine, with 22.6% of the state’s population fully vaccinated. The Illinois National Guard, which has been assisting at state-run sites, reported that it has now administered one million doses as part of its mission to help the state achieve herd immunity.

All state residents 16 and older are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Residents 18 and older can also receive the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, with new appointments opening this week at state-run vaccination sites.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus vaccinationscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus vaccine illinois
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us