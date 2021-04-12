COVID Vaccine in Illinois: Additional Doses Being Sent to Peoria, LaSalle Counties

As the state of Illinois expands COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all residents age 16 and older, state officials are also expanding several key programs to help expand vaccine access and stamp out flare-ups of COVID cases.
According to a press release from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office, the state’s “Rapid Response Program” will deploy vaccination teams to several Illinois counties this week, including LaSalle County.
Tazewell, McDonough and Woodford counties will also participate in the program, and additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be sent to Peoria County, according to the press release.
Those rapid response teams will have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a one-dose treatment that has been approved for use under the terms of an emergency use authorization by the FDA.
The teams are being sent to counties across the state that are seeing rises in test positivity, according to the press release.
|Date
|County
|Make an appointment
|Doses Available
|Week of
April 12
|Peoria County
Vaccine introduced into existing local health department efforts
|1,900
|Week of
April 12
|McDonough
County
|*ILNG teams are being assigned for this specific mission
|3,000
|April
14
|LaSalle
County
|https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/1d9a7a71-1a75-446a-9948-788f05463af9/
|700
|April 15
|Tazewell County
|https://www.tazewellhealth.org/381/CORONAVIRUS-COVID-19 309-650-1555
|700
|April
16
|Woodford
County
|http://www.woodfordhealth.org/604/COVID-Vaccine-Information
|700
The state’s rural vaccination program will also send additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to three counties this week, including Iroquois, Vermilion and Clark counties:
|Date
|County
|Make an appointment
|Doses Available
|Week of
April 12
|Vermilion
County
Vaccine introduced into existing local health department efforts
|500
|April 17
|Clark
County
|217-382-4207
|600
|April
19
|Iroquois
County
|815-432-2483
|600
According to the press release, the state has administered more than 7.2 million doses of the COVID vaccine, with 22.6% of the state’s population fully vaccinated. The Illinois National Guard, which has been assisting at state-run sites, reported that it has now administered one million doses as part of its mission to help the state achieve herd immunity.
All state residents 16 and older are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Residents 18 and older can also receive the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, with new appointments opening this week at state-run vaccination sites.