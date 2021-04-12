Cubs Place 3 Relievers, Including Brandon Workman, on COVID-19 IL

COVID-19 is forcing the Chicago Cubs to make some changes to their roster, with relief pitchers Jason Adam, Dan Winkler and Brandon Workman heading to the COVID-19-related injured list.

That news comes after it was announced that Cubs bullpen coach Chris Young had tested positive for the virus this week. It is not known whether any of the three players tested positive for the virus, with the players giving MLB and the Cubs permission to announce that they had been placed on the COVID list.

The Cubs have recalled relief pitchers Justin Steele and Brad Wieck from their South Bend alternate training site, and have picked pitcher Pedro Strop as a replacement player from South Bend, according to a social media post.

Adam has appeared in four games so far this season, with no record and a 2.45 ERA in those contests. He’s struck out seven batters and walked two in 3.2 innings of work.

Winkler has a 2.25 ERA in five appearances, with five strikeouts and four walks in four innings.

In his first season with the Cubs, Workman has appeared in four games, giving up two earned runs in 3.2 innings. He has five strikeouts and two walks, with an 0-1 record.

The Cubs will next take the field on Monday night against the Milwaukee Brewers, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m.