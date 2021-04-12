New Round Lake Beach COVID Vaccination Site to Become Largest in Lake County, Officials Say

Lake County health officials say that a new COVID-19 mass vaccination site in suburban Round Lake Beach will become the largest vaccination site in the county when it reaches its peak capacity.

According to a press release, the Lake County Health Department will open the new site at the former K-Mart Supercenter in the 400 block of East Rollins Road on April 20.

That site, which will be opened with help from health care partners Baxter and Curative, will provide indoor COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment, and will be available to all who live or work within Lake County.

All residents age 16 and older will be eligible for vaccines at the site in accordance with Illinois’ new eligibility rules, county health officials say.

When vaccine supply allows, county officials say that the facility’s peak capacity will be 5,000 vaccine doses per day, making it the largest vaccination site in Lake County.

Appointments can be made by visiting the county’s vaccination website. Appointments will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, according to health officials.

Individuals who registered with AllVax, the county’s COVID vaccination portal, and opted to share their registration information with vaccination partners may be contacted to schedule an appointment at the site, according to officials.