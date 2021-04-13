New Large-Scale COVID Vaccination Site to Open in Southern Cook County This Week

A new large-scale community COVID vaccination site is launching in southern Cook County Wednesday for all residents ages 16 and older.

The new site in Matteson, located at 4647 Promenade Way, and will be run through Cook County Health with assistance from the Illinois National Guard.

The Matteson vaccination site will open Wednesday at 1 p.m. to Cook County residents ages 16 and older after Illinois moved to Phase 2 of vaccine eligibility on Monday.

In a press conference Tuesday, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the site should be able to administer nearly 4,000 vaccines each day.

"We're committed to the equitable distribution of the vaccine and we know some areas of the community have been harder hit than others. And we're especially grateful to have this site in the southland where we know communities were heavily impacted," Preckwinkle said.

Although Chicago remains in Phase 1C of vaccinations, officials encouraged residents to visit suburban mass vaccination sites to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Here's a look at the full list of state-supported mass vaccination sites across Illinois, open to all eligible Illinois residents regardless of where they live (unless otherwise noted):