Cook County COVID Vaccine: 35K 1st Dose Appointments to Open Tuesday

The new appointments will mark the largest release since January, county officials said

Cook County Health officials will release approximately 35,000 single and first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments Tuesday, as Illinois expands eligibility across the state, outside of Chicago, to residents 16 years of age and older.

The new appointments will mark the largest release since January, county officials said.

The appointments will be released at 3 p.m. Tuesday for all Cook County Health mass vaccination sites, with anyone age 16 and older eligible to book appointments.

According to officials, the release will include all three vaccines currently approved for emergency use - Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine that can be administered to 16- and 17-year-olds, however.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for individuals 18 and older.

Officials urged anyone under the age of 18 to only schedule appointments for a Pfizer site, noting they must also be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

County vaccinations will be by appointment only. Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling (833) 308-1988 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, or from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays.

