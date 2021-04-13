Chicago Pauses J&J Vaccine After CDC and FDA Recommendation

What to Know Chicago is pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine based on US' regulators' recommendation amid an investigation into rare but potentially dangerous blood clots

The Chicago Department of Public Health said it is not aware of any local cases of the blood clotting issue

Chicago health officials will give an update on the city's latest COVID-19 data and vaccine distribution at 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon

Chicago is pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine, the city said Tuesday, based on U.S. regulators' recommendation amid an investigation into six reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots.

"Vaccine safety is always our top priority. In accordance with a recommendation from the CDC and FDA, the City of Chicago has paused administering the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine while federal health officials complete a review," the Chicago Department of Public Health said in a statement.

"We are working closely with our partners at the federal and local level to determine how this impacts the city’s vaccine operations," the statement said. "Federal agencies are investigating very rare reports of a severe type of blood clot with low platelets that occurred in 6 individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine, among nearly 7 million people who have received J&J across the U.S."

"We are not aware of any local cases. While incredibly rare, anyone who has received the J&J vaccine who develops severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after their vaccination should contact their health provider," the city said. "This recommendation does not affect Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in any way. Vaccination remains critical to protect Chicagoans from COVID-19 and we will share more information as we receive it."

Chicago has received a total of 91,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in five shipments since February, according to the city's data. It's not clear how many of those doses have already been administered.

Chicago health officials are scheduled to give an update on the city's latest COVID-19 data and vaccine distribution Tuesday afternoon.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady and Medical Director Dr. Geraldine Luna will deliver the update at 1 p.m., CDPH said in a statement. The news conference can be watched live in the video player above.

The news conference will include "an update on COVID-19 data, and continued vaccine distribution in Chicago, including planned next steps and phases," according to CDPH.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday morning they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow. The other two authorized vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer, make up the vast share of COVID-19 shots administered in the U.S. and are not affected by the pause.

An advisory committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday to review the reactions and consider how to proceed.

The FDA and CDC recommendation came one day after Illinois expanded COVID vaccine eligibility to anyone age 16 and older, except for in the city of Chicago.

Chicago is scheduled to open COVID vaccine eligibility to all residents age 16 and older on April 19, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced last week. Chicago receives its supply of vaccine from the federal government allocated separately from the state and as such, operates on its own framework and timetable independent of the state.

Chicago officials have repeatedly said the ability to expand eligibility depends on vaccine supply, saying on several occasions that the city was not receiving enough doses of the vaccine to further open appointments.

Arwady previously said that an uptick in Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses would enable the city to increase vaccinations in certain places like manufacturing settings, the homebound program and more. The mass vaccination site at the United Center was also scheduled to switch to Johnson & Johnson next week.

Cook County and Illinois both also announced Tuesday that they will pause Johnson & Johnson vaccinations amid the federal review.