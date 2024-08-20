What time does the DNC start tonight? Here's the full Day 2 schedule, where to watch

Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel.

The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago will see some notable speeches Tuesday, including one from former President Barack Obama, but what time will it start and when can you watch it?

After an eventful Monday night that saw a surprise entrance from Vice President Kamala Harris, speeches from high-profile names and an address from President Joe Biden, Day 2 of the convention is slated to kick off Tuesday evening - though the timing will be slightly different from its original schedule.

Here's a look at the timing and full schedule of events:

What time does the DNC start?

While many events will take place throughout each day, the "main programming" is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, a shift from the 6 p.m. scheduled start time. Organizers said timing change was made to "make sure that we stay on track."

Organizers noted that other schedule changes were likely Tuesday after Monday's event saw "real-time adjustments" that canceled some speeches and performances in order to get to Biden's highly anticipated speech following delays.

The opening day ran more than an hour behind schedule and forced some planned speakers, including musician James Taylor, to be dropped from the program, which convention organizers attributed to sustained applause for speakers.

The 2024 DNC in Chicago continues through Thursday, Aug. 22, with speeches expected each night.

Schedule, speakers for the DNC

While the full list of speakers and timing for Tuesday has not yet been released, some of the Democratic Party’s biggest stars will be on-hand, with speeches from not just Obama himself, but former First Lady Michelle Obama and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker both on the docket.

Biden won’t be in the hall to see his former running mate speak, as he departed Chicago after delivering his own speech Monday.

Other speeches expected Tuesday include: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer; Sen. Tammy Duckworth; Sen. Bernie Sanders; New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham; Mayor John Giles of Mesa, Arizona; Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Giles is among multiple Republican leaders set to speak at the DNC.

The Harris campaign announced Tuesday that former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, along with former Trump White House staffers Olivia Troye, a former national security official, and Stephanie Grisham, who was a White House press secretary, are all slated to speak.

Grisham said she knows Harris will “defend our freedoms and represent our nation with honesty and integrity.”

“I never thought I’d be speaking at a Democratic convention,” she said in a statement. “But, after seeing firsthand who Donald Trump really is, and the threat he poses to our country, I feel very strongly about speaking out.”

Unlike Monday, Harris herself is not expected to be in attendance. Harris and vice presidential nominee Tim Walz are both expected to hold a joint rally at the site of the Republican National Convention. Walz and Harris both have scheduled addresses later in the convention, however.

The theme for Tuesday, according to organizers, is “A Bold Vision for America’s Future.”

How to watch the DNC

All four floor sessions of the Democratic National Convention will be livestreamed on NBC Chicago’s website and mobile app, and in the player above.

The speeches will also be available on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 Streaming Channel.

Viewers can also expect expanded coverage via Telemundo Chicago and the Telemundo Chicago app.

Streaming times (all times Central):

Tuesday: 5:30-10 p.m.

Wednesday: 5:30-10 p.m.

Thursday: 5:30-10 p.m.

What are the daily themes for the convention?

The theme for the convention will be “For the People, For Our Future,” and will focus on moving the country forward and building upon the work of the Biden Administration.

The daily themes are:

Monday – “For the People”

Tuesday – “A Bold Vision for America’s Future”

Wednesday – “A Fight for Our Freedoms”

Thursday – “For Our Future”