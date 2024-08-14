Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are expected to hold a joint rally next week at the site of the Republican National Convention, a new report says.

According to the New York Times, the plan will be to host the rally at the Fiserv Forum on Tuesday while the Democratic National Convention is going on in Chicago. The arena is the same location where former President Donald Trump accepted his nomination during the RNC in July.

The Times also reported that former President Barack Obama will address the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, and that the intent will be to hold the rally prior to the night’s events at the United Center in Chicago.

Obama is one of numerous leaders expected to address the DNC during its four nights in Chicago. President Joe Biden, who stepped aside from the campaign and endorsed Harris, is expected to address the crowd on Monday in Chicago. Walz is expected to speak on Wednesday night, with Harris wrapping up the convention on Thursday.

According to NBC News, former President Bill Clinton will also address the convention, as will former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The DNC is set to get underway on Monday in Chicago, with numerous speakers planned along with a ceremonial vote honoring Harris and Walz as the party’s nominees for the presidential ticket. The actual roll call vote to install Harris as the nominee took place earlier this month to comply with an Ohio law requiring candidates to be installed prior to Aug. 7.