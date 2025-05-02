Chicago Fire

Massive plume of smoke seen near Soldier Field as SUV ‘engulfed in flames'

According to the fire department, a car fire was reported at 499 Waldron Dr., just outside of the iconic Chicago Bears stadium

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A large plume of smoke could be seen just outside of Soldier Field as fire officials responded to the scene of a massive car fire Friday morning.

Smoke billowed from the blaze as crews responded.

Chicago police said officers at the scene discovered an SUV was in traffic when the engine began smoking. The driver pulled over and the vehicle quickly "became engulfed in flames."

No injuries were immediately reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

