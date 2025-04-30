Looking to travel after the Real ID deadline, but don't have your Real ID yet?

You'll need to bring more than just your license.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

While there are still ways to travel, even without a Real ID, the deadline's arrival will mean changes for travelers in the U.S.

Beginning May 7, a Real ID-compliant form of identification will be required to board flights within the U.S. and enter certain federal facilities, though there are alternatives for those who don't have.

So what can you bring instead?

Travelers without a Real ID can also show a U.S. Passport.

Passports aren't the only other option, however, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

"TSA accepts several other forms of identity documents," the agency states in its Real ID Q&A.

For more information on acceptable forms of identification for boarding aircraft, click here.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Those without a Real ID should anticipate longer wait times in airport security, the TSA warned Wednesday in Chicago. Travelers without one can expect to see delays, additional screening, and the possibility of not getting through TSA security should their documents not fulfill the requirements, the agency said.

Illinois residents have been flocking to secure their Real ID's by the May 7 deadline, though state officials have stressed that Real IDs may not be entirely necessary.

"You may not even need one if you have a passport or a Global Entry, or you're not traveling anytime soon," Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias told NBC Chicago Wednesday morning.

Here's what to know:

What is a Real ID?

It’s a driver’s license or other state-issued ID that meets security requirements mandated in a 2005 law passed in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Obtaining an ID with the designation — indicated by a white star in a yellow circle in most states — means taking more documents to the motor vehicle agency than most states require for regular IDs.

Who needs a Real ID?

According to Giannoulias, “most Illinoisans do not need one before May 7."

"And they can still get one after that date," Giannoulias said. "Before visiting the supercenter or any of our DMVs, I urge you to confirm that you actually need a REAL ID by visiting realid.ilsos.gov."

Contrary to misinformation, a Real ID won't be needed to drive.

"We want Illinoisans to make sure that they truly need a Real ID before coming to a facility" Giannoulias said, touting the state's new Real ID portal. "For instance, it will ask you if you have a U.S. passport, global entry card, or military ID. If you respond yes for any of them, it informs you that you do not need a Real ID. And even if you don't have one of those and you are not flying on a commercial airline on May 7 or in early summer, you also do not need a Real ID. If you've gone through the portal and determined that you need a Real ID, it will present you with DMV walk-in options and let you know how you can schedule an appointment at a facility near you."

The Illinois Secretary of State's office calls Real IDs are "optional" for many on its online portal. More information can be found here.

How do you know if your license is a Real ID?

REAL ID-compliant cards will have a specific marking on the top portion of the card. In Illinois, that marking is a star.

What happens if you don't have a Real ID by May 7?

The Transportation Security Administration announced earlier this year that enforcement for Real ID will begin in phases. But what exactly you'll see will depend on where you are traveling.

The TSA rule says agencies will have the option of enforcing Real ID guidelines "through a phased enforcement plan if they determine it is appropriate."

The plans are required to be made publicly available by May 5.

But many agencies may enforce the requirements immediately.

"Federal agencies, including DHS and TSA, may only accept state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards as identification for purposes of accessing federal facilities - including TSA airport security checkpoints - if the license or card was issued by a REAL ID compliant state in accordance with the REAL ID security standards (meaning the license or card must include the REAL ID compliant star marking)," the Department of Homeland Security said.

Some states, like Michigan and Minnesota, however, already have "enhanced driver's licenses" without a star that will be accepted.

Where can you get a Real ID?

The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office has a section of their website that allows residents to make appointments to get their Real ID-compliant licenses and cards. But beware, officials say, Real ID appointments may be hard to get.

"Due to the federally-mandated Real ID requirements, our facilities and website have been overwhelmed with requests for Real IDs," a message on the Illinois Secretary of States website said. "As a result, we’re asking everyone to make sure they really need a REAL ID before booking an appointment or visiting a facility. The May 7th date is NOT a final deadline and everyone can travel with a valid U.S. Passport. Thank you."

As part of the ongoing efforts to work through the increased demand, the office added nearly 2,500 additional daily appointments at the 44 appointment-only DMVs in Chicago and its suburbs, according to a press release.

A large former Walgreens building in Chicago's Loop is often used as a "voting supersite" during election season. But these days, 191 N. Clark St. is dubbed the "Real ID Supercenter."

Giannoulious announced the new downtown supercenter, equipped with 30 individual service counters, earlier this month. The center, which accommodates walk-ins only, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Photos and video from the supercenter have showed long lines, winding around for blocks.

The Real ID supercenter comes the Illinois Secretary of State's office announced a slew of initiatives around getting a Real ID in Illinois, including additional hours at DMVs, as well as an online portal to help determine which residents may need one.

What do you need to bring to get a Real ID? Here's a checklist

Below, you'll find a checklist of all the necessary documents you will need to submit at a DMV facility.

How much does a Real ID cost?

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, the cards will cost $30, the same cost for a regular Illinois driver’s license or identification card.