Bob Ross inspired thousands to pick up their palettes and paintbrushes during his career, and now a huge exhibit will pay tribute to his work.

According to the Wall Street Journal, a new exhibition will feature dozens of Ross’ landscape paintings, and is expected to open either in late 2025 or early 2026 at the Minnetrista Museum & Gardens in Muncie, Indiana.

The museum, located approximately 50 miles to the northeast of Indianapolis, already features plenty of tributes to Ross, restoring his iconic television studio and helping to offer classes to those seeking to learn the artist’s techniques.

According to the report, the newly expanded exhibit will feature works which were painted on the iconic PBS show “The Joy of Painting,” which rain from 1983 to 1994.

Among the works included will be “The Wilderness Way,” which was the last painting Ross created for the program before his 1995 death.

For those who don’t want to wait until later this year to see tributes to Ross, they can visit the museum’s “Bob Ross Experience.” The exhibition features the opportunity to visit the restored television studio where Ross filmed “The Joy of Painting,” along with a recreated 1980s living room, designed to evoke the space where the artist’s thousands of fans discovered his work for the first time.

Visitors can also book painting workshops with “Certified Ross Instructors,” among other unique features.

Ross’ work has enjoyed a renaissance of sorts in recent years, with his image adorning a wide variety of merchandise and his artistic philosophy inspiring thousands. A weekend-long feed of “The Joy of Painting” is available on the Twitch platform, with a portion of the advertising proceeds going to charity, according to the website.

Ross filmed “The Joy of Painting” in Muncie for more than a decade, inspiring a run of how-to-books, videotapes and art supplies, according to his company’s website.

Ross was a proponent of the “wet-on-wet” technique, painting images over a thin base layer of wet paint. He would break down the process into simple steps with the idea of viewers creating their own artwork along with him on a daily basis.

After more than a decade on the air, Ross passed away in 1995 due to complications from lymphoma.