The old saying goes “April showers bring May flowers,” but Mother Nature isn’t following the calendar with multiple rounds of rain expected in coming days.

In all, some parts of the Chicago area could see up to two inches of rain in coming days, nearly half of the region’s average rainfall for the entire month as multiple rounds of precipitation, including embedded thunderstorms, will hammer the upper Midwest.

The highest expected rainfall totals will likely occur south of Interstate 80, but the entire area can expect off-and-on showers and storms through Friday morning.

Things will get started on Wednesday when a few scattered showers and perhaps an embedded thunderstorm or two will impact the region. Severe weather is not expected at any point with these rounds of rain, but a few rumbles of thunder could occur as the first round of precipitation moves through.

Overnight into Thursday morning, more widespread rain is expected, and this round could be where the region sees its biggest rainfall totals. Embedded thunderstorms are expected to stick around for most of the morning, with the National Weather Service warning of potential travel impacts as the heavy rain could cause significant ponding on area roadways.

After a brief respite from the rain, scattered showers are expected to return to the forecast late Thursday afternoon and into the evening, with hit-and-miss rainfall potentially persisting even into Friday morning.

By the time all is said and done, the area can expect to see at least 1-to-2 inches of rainfall, with locally heavier totals certainly possible before the system moves out of the region.

According to the National Weather Service, the city of Chicago typically receives around 4.5 inches of rain during the month of May, meaning that this week’s rain could make up a significant chunk of that amount.

For those residents who are craving spring sunshine, the tail end of the forecast contains good news. Beginning Saturday, conditions are expected to clear and the forecast calls for several days of partly-to-mostly sunny skies and warming temperatures.

Highs will likely be in the 60s over the weekend, but readings are expected to climb into the 70s by as early as Monday, with pleasant conditions expected for most of the coming work week.

