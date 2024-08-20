Full DNC speaker list and schedule released for Day 2. Who to expect and when

Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel.
Day 2 of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago will be headlined by some prominent names -- both Democrat and Republican.
Organizers released the full speaker list and schedule for the second night of the convention, revealing who will step up to the United Center podium and when.
Major headliners were already reported, including both former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, along with Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and more. But there will be several other notable names on the docket.
The convention's second day follows an eventful Monday night that saw a surprise entrance from Vice President Kamala Harris, speeches from high-profile names and an address from President Joe Biden.
Here's a look at who is speaking and when:
Who is speaking on Day 2 of the DNC and when?
Local
Here is the full speaker lineup:
5:30 PM
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Call to Order
The Honorable Jaime R. Harrison
Chairman of the Democratic National Committee
Gavel In
The Honorable Mitch Landrieu
DNC Night 2 Co-Chair and Committee Co-Chair
Invocation
Rabbi Sharon Brous
IKAR
Imam Dr. Talib M. Shareef
The Nation’s Mosque
Pledge of Allegiance
Joshua Davis
National Anthem
Aristotle “Aris” Garcia Byrne
Remarks
Jason Carter
Grandson of President Jimmy Carter
Remarks
Jack Schlossberg
Grandson of President John F. Kennedy
Remarks: “Project 2025—Chapter Two: The Economy”
The Honorable Malcolm Kenyatta
Member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives
6:00 PM
Remarks
Kyle Sweetser
Former Donald Trump voter
Remarks
Stephanie Grisham
Former Trump White House Press Secretary
Remarks
Nabela Noor
Content creator
Remarks
The Honorable Gary Peters
United States Senator, Michigan
Remarks
Kenneth Stribling
Retired Teamster
7:00 PM
Remarks
Minnesota Delegation
Remarks
California Delegation
8:00 PM
Host Introduction
Ana Navarro
Remarks
The Honorable Chuck Schumer
United States Senate Majority Leader
Remarks
The Honorable Bernie Sanders
United States Senator, Vermont
Remarks
The Honorable JB Pritzker
Governor of Illinois
Remarks
Ken Chenault
American business executive
Remarks
The Honorable Michelle Lujan Grisham
Governor of New Mexico
9:00 PM
Keynote Remarks
Angela Alsobrooks
Democratic Nominee for the U.S. Senate, Maryland; Long-time mentee of the Vice President
Remarks
The Honorable John Giles
Mayor of Mesa, Arizona
Remarks
The Honorable Tammy Duckworth
United States Senator, Illinois
Remarks
Douglas Emhoff
Second Gentleman of the United States
Remarks
Michelle Obama
Former First Lady of the United States
10:00 PM
Remarks
Barack Obama
44th President of the United States
Benediction
Bishop Samuel L. Green, Sr.
African Methodist Episcopal Church, 7th Episcopal District
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America
How to watch Day 2 of DNC
All four floor sessions of the Democratic National Convention will be livestreamed on NBC Chicago’s website and mobile app, and in the player above.
The speeches will also be available on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 Streaming Channel and streaming on YouTube.
Viewers can also expect expanded coverage via Telemundo Chicago and the Telemundo Chicago app.
Streaming times (all times Central):
Tuesday: 5:30-10 p.m.
What is the theme for Day 2 of the convention?
The theme for the convention will be “For the People, For Our Future,” and will focus on moving the country forward and building upon the work of the Biden Administration.
According to convention organizers, the theme for Tuesday's events is “A bold vision for America's future," a defined pivot toward a new generation for Democrats and their leadership. After a Monday night that flicked at Harris' possibility but also lauded the legacy of Biden and his decades of accomplishment, convention organizers now appear ready to shift toward the next stage of their journey.
In laying out their plans for the week, convention organizers described Tuesday night as a way to contrast what they characterized as Harris' forward-looking strategy with Trump's less positive outlook on America's future.
As they did on Monday, Democrats also plan to showcase “everyday Americans” and some performers during each night, in addition to the elected officials and party leaders.
The daily themes are:
Monday – “For the People”
Tuesday – “A Bold Vision for America’s Future”
Wednesday – “A Fight for Our Freedoms”
Thursday – “For Our Future”