Full DNC speaker list and schedule released for Day 2. Who to expect and when

Day 2 of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago will be headlined by some prominent names -- both Democrat and Republican.

Organizers released the full speaker list and schedule for the second night of the convention, revealing who will step up to the United Center podium and when.

Major headliners were already reported, including both former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, along with Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and more. But there will be several other notable names on the docket.

The convention's second day follows an eventful Monday night that saw a surprise entrance from Vice President Kamala Harris, speeches from high-profile names and an address from President Joe Biden.

Here's a look at who is speaking and when:

Who is speaking on Day 2 of the DNC and when?

Here is the full speaker lineup:

5:30 PM

Call to Order

The Honorable Jaime R. Harrison

Chairman of the Democratic National Committee

Gavel In

The Honorable Mitch Landrieu

DNC Night 2 Co-Chair and Committee Co-Chair

Invocation

Rabbi Sharon Brous

IKAR

Imam Dr. Talib M. Shareef

The Nation’s Mosque

Pledge of Allegiance

Joshua Davis

National Anthem

Aristotle “Aris” Garcia Byrne

Remarks

Jason Carter

Grandson of President Jimmy Carter

Remarks

Jack Schlossberg

Grandson of President John F. Kennedy

Remarks: “Project 2025—Chapter Two: The Economy”

The Honorable Malcolm Kenyatta

Member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives

6:00 PM

Remarks

Kyle Sweetser

Former Donald Trump voter

Remarks

Stephanie Grisham

Former Trump White House Press Secretary

Remarks

Nabela Noor

Content creator

Remarks

The Honorable Gary Peters

United States Senator, Michigan

Remarks

Kenneth Stribling

Retired Teamster

7:00 PM

Roll Call

Remarks

Minnesota Delegation

Remarks

California Delegation

8:00 PM

Host Introduction

Ana Navarro

Remarks

The Honorable Chuck Schumer

United States Senate Majority Leader

Remarks

The Honorable Bernie Sanders

United States Senator, Vermont

Remarks

The Honorable JB Pritzker

Governor of Illinois

Remarks

Ken Chenault

American business executive

Remarks

The Honorable Michelle Lujan Grisham

Governor of New Mexico

9:00 PM

Keynote Remarks

Angela Alsobrooks

Democratic Nominee for the U.S. Senate, Maryland; Long-time mentee of the Vice President

Remarks

The Honorable John Giles

Mayor of Mesa, Arizona

Remarks

The Honorable Tammy Duckworth

United States Senator, Illinois

Remarks

Douglas Emhoff

Second Gentleman of the United States

Remarks

Michelle Obama

Former First Lady of the United States

10:00 PM

Remarks

Barack Obama

44th President of the United States

Benediction

Bishop Samuel L. Green, Sr.

African Methodist Episcopal Church, 7th Episcopal District

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

What is the theme for Day 2 of the convention?

The theme for the convention will be “For the People, For Our Future,” and will focus on moving the country forward and building upon the work of the Biden Administration.

According to convention organizers, the theme for Tuesday's events is “A bold vision for America's future," a defined pivot toward a new generation for Democrats and their leadership. After a Monday night that flicked at Harris' possibility but also lauded the legacy of Biden and his decades of accomplishment, convention organizers now appear ready to shift toward the next stage of their journey.

In laying out their plans for the week, convention organizers described Tuesday night as a way to contrast what they characterized as Harris' forward-looking strategy with Trump's less positive outlook on America's future.

As they did on Monday, Democrats also plan to showcase “everyday Americans” and some performers during each night, in addition to the elected officials and party leaders.

The daily themes are:

Monday – “For the People”

Tuesday – “A Bold Vision for America’s Future”

Wednesday – “A Fight for Our Freedoms”

Thursday – “For Our Future”