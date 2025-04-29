The payment schedule for social security recipients will look a bit different for the month of May, all because of a quirk in this year's calendar.

Those who receive Supplemental Security Income checks can expect two checks this month instead of one. This is because June 1, the day the June check would usually be scheduled, falls on a weekend.

Rules state that if the first of the month falls on a holiday or weekend, the Supplemental Security Income checks are delivered the previous weekday.

Therefore, SSI recipients will get one check on May 1 and another on May 30. This also means they will not receive a check in the actual month of June.

The next check will come in July 1 for that month.

For Social Security recipients who do not receive SSI, the payment date depends on your date of birth, according to Telemundo:

If you were born between the 1st and 10th of the month, you will receive your payment on the second Wednesday of the month.

If you were born between the 11th and 20th of the month, you will get your payment on the third Wednesday of the month.

If you were born between the 21st and 31st, you will receive your money on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

For more information, you can visit the official website of the U.S. Social Security Administration.