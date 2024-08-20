When will JB Pritzker, Doug Emhoff speak at DNC? What to know for Day 2

Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff are among the long list of speakers expected to address the DNC on Tuesday night, expounding on the vision of an administration led by party nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

Pritzker has been all over the place in recent days promoting the convention, speaking on cable news networks and even starring in a segment of “The Daily Show” with Jordan Klepper, drinking around Lake View and partaking in shots of Malort and a few different beers.

Now, Pritzker will take the stage at the DNC on Tuesday night with the task of discussing Illinois’ economic situation under his leadership, and how a Harris-Walz administration would seek similar achievements.

Emhoff has been active in pushing family support programs forward within the Biden-Harris Administration, and has been a vocal proponent of universal family leave and access to reproductive health care.

He met Harris on a blind date while she was the attorney general of California, and the couple were wed in Aug. 2014.

Here are five things to know about Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris.

When Will Pritzker, Emhoff Speak?

According to his campaign, Pritzker is expected to speak during the 8 p.m. hour of the convention in Chicago, taking center stage at an event that he was instrumental in helping bring to the city.

Emhoff is set to speak to the convention following Pritzker’s remarks, helping set the stage for Michelle and Barack Obama to cap off the evening at the United Center.

What Will Pritzker, Emhoff Discuss?

Campaign officials say Pritzker is expected to speak about economic issues, and how “the Harris-Walz administration will deliver for the American people.”

While it isn’t clear what Emhoff’s focus will be, he will likely focus on family issues and providing assistance to Americans to ensure the health and safety of children in their care.

