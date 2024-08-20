Who is speaking at the DNC tonight? Day 2 speaker list and schedule

Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel.

Day 2 of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago will be headlined by some prominent names, including former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama and more.

Organizers also announced Tuesday that multiple Republican leaders will also deliver remarks at Chicago's United Center.

The convention's second day follows an eventful Monday night that saw a surprise entrance from Vice President Kamala Harris, speeches from high-profile names and an address from President Joe Biden.

Here's a look at who we know is speaking so far and when:

What time does the DNC start Tuesday?

The "main programming," or speeches, are slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, marking a shift from the 6 p.m. scheduled start time that had been promoted previously. Organizers said the timing change was made to "make sure that we stay on track."

Organizers noted that other schedule changes were likely Tuesday after Monday's event saw "real-time adjustments" that canceled some speeches and performances in order to get to Biden's highly anticipated speech following delays.

Schedule, speakers for Day 2 of the DNC

While the full list of speakers and timing for Tuesday has not yet been released, organizer have released a number of names on the docket for the convention's second day.

The Obamas are expected to headline the convention's second night, a day after the unofficial farewell for Biden, who served eight years as Obama's vice president. Biden won't be in the hall to see his former running mate speak, having departed Chicago after his own speech.

According to the Harris campaign, Michelle Obama is expected to argue how Harris' experiences and values make her qualified to serve as president. Her husband, Harris campaign officials said, will focus on what Democrats need to do in order to defeat Trump in the general election.

Some of the Democratic Party’s biggest stars will also be on-hand, with speeches from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Other speeches expected Tuesday include: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer; Sen. Tammy Duckworth; New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham; and Mayor John Giles of Mesa, Arizona.

Giles is among multiple Republican leaders set to speak at the DNC.

The Harris campaign announced Tuesday that several Republican leaders will offer remarks in Chicago, though exact timing of their addresses wasn't immediately clear. The lineup also includes former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, former Trump White House staffer Olivia Troye, and Stephanie Grisham, who was a White House press secretary.

Unlike Monday, Harris herself is not expected to be in attendance. Harris and vice presidential nominee Tim Walz are both expected to hold a joint rally at the site of the Republican National Convention. Walz and Harris both have scheduled addresses later in the convention, however.

The theme for Tuesday, according to organizers, is “A Bold Vision for America’s Future.”

How to watch the DNC

All four floor sessions of the Democratic National Convention will be livestreamed on NBC Chicago’s website and mobile app, and in the player above.

The speeches will also be available on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 Streaming Channel.

Viewers can also expect expanded coverage via Telemundo Chicago and the Telemundo Chicago app.

Streaming times (all times Central):

Tuesday: 5:30-10 p.m.

Wednesday: 5:30-10 p.m.

Thursday: 5:30-10 p.m.

What is the theme for Day 2 of the convention?

The theme for the convention will be “For the People, For Our Future,” and will focus on moving the country forward and building upon the work of the Biden Administration.

According to convention organizers, the theme for Tuesday's events is “A bold vision for America's future," a defined pivot toward a new generation for Democrats and their leadership. After a Monday night that flicked at Harris' possibility but also lauded the legacy of Biden and his decades of accomplishment, convention organizers now appear ready to shift toward the next stage of their journey.

In laying out their plans for the week, convention organizers described Tuesday night as a way to contrast what they characterized as Harris' forward-looking strategy with Trump's less positive outlook on America's future.

As they did on Monday, Democrats also plan to showcase “everyday Americans” and some performers during each night, in addition to the elected officials and party leaders.

