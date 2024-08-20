Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel.

The 2024 Democratic National Convention will feature speeches from both former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama Tuesday, but when can you expect to see them?

Both Obamas will take the stage on the same night, but in separate speeches.

Barack and Michelle Obama have spoken at the last four Democratic National Conventions, with the former president also delivering the keynote address at the 2004 DNC in Boston.

Now, eight years removed from the presidency, Obama returns to the stage Tuesday night.

Here's what to know about their address:

When do the Obamas speak?

While official timing and order of speakers hasn't been released yet, the Obamas are expected to headline the convention's second night, which likely means they will speak toward the end of the evening.

The "main programming" for the evening is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, a shift from the 6 p.m. scheduled start time. Organizers said the timing change was made to "make sure that we stay on track."

Organizers noted that other schedule changes were likely Tuesday after Monday's event saw "real-time adjustments" that canceled some speeches and performances.

Obama's address comes one day after the unofficial farewell for Biden, who served eight years as his vice president. Biden won't be in the hall to see his former running mate speak, having departed Chicago after his own speech Monday night.

What will the Obamas say?

According to convention organizers, the theme for Tuesday's events is “A bold vision for America's future," a defined pivot toward a new generation for Democrats and their leadership. After a Monday night that nodded to Harris' possibility but also lauded the legacy of Biden and his decades of accomplishment, convention organizers now appear ready to shift toward the next stage of their journey.

In laying out their plans for the week, convention organizers described Tuesday night as a way to contrast what they characterized as Harris' forward-looking strategy with Trump's less positive outlook on America's future.

According to the Harris campaign, Michelle Obama is expected to argue how Harris' experiences and values make her qualified to serve as president. Her husband, Harris campaign officials said, will focus on what Democrats need to do in order to defeat Trump in the general election.

Who else is speaking?

In addition to the Obamas, Harris' husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, is also scheduled to give his speech on Tuesday night.

Also on the schedule is Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a potential future presidential hopeful whose name for a time was mentioned as a possible running mate for Harris.

Other speeches expected Tuesday include U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Sen. Bernie Sanders, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Mayor John Giles of Mesa, Arizona.

