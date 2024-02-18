Multiple buildings defaced with antisemitic graffiti in Logan Square

Chicago police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti was found on multiple buildings in the city's Logan Square neighborhood, officials said.

According to authorities, officers responded to several calls of vandalism involving graffiti between 10 p.m. Friday night and 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. The first incident was reported at around 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of North Mozart.

Police said a resident reported that someone vandalized the facade of his home with graffiti. Just a few hours later, officers responded to that block once again, where another home had been targeted.

At around the same time, someone informed officers that the outside of an apartment building in the 2800 block of Logan Boulevand had been defaced with graffiti.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

In the fourth incident, a man living in the 2500 block of North Francisco Avenue reported that someone vandalized a wooden fence on his property with graffiti.

Arrests hadn't been made in any of the incidents as of Sunday afternoon.