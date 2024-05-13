Chicago forecast: Showers, storms bringing ‘torrential downpours' on the way

Following a picture-perfect weather for Mother's Day in the Chicago area, rain and storms are back in the forecast for this week, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

Monday morning and early afternoon starts out sunny, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, with several hours of dry time.

"A nice start to our Monday with sunshine and mild temps," Roman said. By 12 p.m., high temperatures were expected to top out in the mid 70s to low 80s, Roman said.

After that, the weather conditions around expected to take a turn.

According to Roman, showers and storms were expected to move into the area around 1 p.m., with scattered rain continuing through the afternoon and evening.

"The afternoon commute could be a little soggy," Roman said, adding that heavy downpours were possible at times.

According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms developing through 10 p.m. could produce gusty winds, lightning strikes and "torrential downpours." Storms that do develop were not expected to be severe, the NWS said, though some localized flooding could occur.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon. A few may produce torrential downpours leading to localized flooding of low-lying areas. When thunder roars, go indoors! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/ph2utwntEz — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 13, 2024

As the rain passes through, temperatures were expected to take a dip, Roman said. By 6 p.m., temperatures were expected to drop into the 60s. Temperatures were expected to remain in the 50s and 60s Tuesday, Roman said.

Scattered, non-severe storms and were expected to continue overnight, Roman said. Some rain and showers were expected to linger into the Tuesday morning commute, with some showers lasting through the afternoon, Roman added.

Wednesday was expected to be a dry day, Roman said, with temperatures expected to rise back into the 60s and 70s. Cloudy skies and rain returns to the forecast Thursday, Roman said, with another chance of showers and storms developing in the afternoon and continuing into Friday.