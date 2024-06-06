Calumet Fisheries to reopen Saturday after months of closure following fire

Months after suffering a large fire in November 2023, the iconic Chicago eatery Calumet Fisheries is slated to reopen Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post.

Originally opening in 1928 and family-owned and operated since 1948, Calumet Fisheries will be reopening at 9 a.m. Saturday, though the establishment warned that smoked fish would not be available until the afternoon.

The restaurant, located at 3259 East 95th Street in the city's South Deering neighborhood, will be open from 9 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

In accordance with what has long been known as part of the dining experience at the Far Southeast Side establishment, Calumet Fisheries remains cash-only with no indoor seating available.

Customers often park along 95th Street outside the restaurant, with many customers eating in their vehicles. According to the restaurant, it's also common for diners to picnic in the grassy area outside the building or to even drive across the nearby bridge to eat at Calumet Park.

The long-awaited reopening comes months after a large fire in November 2023, not long after the restaurant underwent renovations.

More information can be found on the restaurant's website.