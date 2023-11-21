Fire reported at iconic Calumet Fisheries restaurant

Firefighters are battling a blaze at one of Chicago’s most famed seafood restaurants, with units responding to Calumet Fisheries on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a fire was reported in the roof area of the restaurant on Tuesday afternoon.

While no injuries have been reported, multiple units are taking a defensive position in fighting the fire, according to authorities.

The restaurant, a long-time fixture in the 3200 block of East 95th Street, had just reopened after completing a remodeling project, store management said.

According to Total Traffic, 95th Street is closed in both directions between South Chicago Avenue and Ewing Avenue due to emergency response.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.