Chicago's Original Rainbow Cone opens first location in Michigan

The Original Rainbow Cone, an iconic Chicago establishment that has served generations of ice cream lovers, has forayed into yet another state.

The ice cream shop on Saturday posted a photo on Facebook of the ribbon-cutting at its newest location in New Buffalo, Michigan. If you happen to be in the area - perhaps to spend some time on Lake Michigan - Rainbow Cone is located inside Sonny D's Bar and Grill, 1 N. Whittaker St.

Founded nearly a century ago, Rainbow Cone is known for its signature offering of five flavors on one single cone and the pink exterior of its original shop in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood.

The business has expanded in recent years, opening several shops in the Chicago suburbs, including food trucks and dual-concept restaurants in partnership with Buona Beef, another locally-based restaurant chain. Not counting Illinois, Michigan is the third state Rainbow Cone has entered.

It operates locations in Valparaiso, Indiana, as well as Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. An additional Wisconsin shop is slated to open in June in Lake Geneva.