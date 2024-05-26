Sueños Festival abruptly canceled due to severe weather, evacuation of Grant Park underway

Thousands in attendance at the Sueños Festival in Grant Park on Sunday night were ordered to evacuate as the festival was canceled due to approaching severe weather, according to a social media post.

In a post on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, at 8:17 p.m., the festival's account said, "ATTENTION: Grant Park is being evacuated due to severe weather approaching. Please calmly exit the park via the closest emergency exit."

https://x.com/SuenosFestival/status/1794900650653876533

The festival was delayed earlier in the delay because of showers and thunderstorms, with several artists having their sets postponed. Gates were originally supposed to open at noon, but concertgoers weren't permitted to enter until 3 p.m. - as a result of the weather.

Following the delay, artists were set to begin performing around 5 p.m.

Peso Pluma was scheduled to take the stage as the headliner at 9 p.m. The event, focused mainly on reggaeton and Latin trap music, started in 2022.