Roads closed, reroute in place after Glenview crash leaves 1 killed, 3 critically injured

Roads were closed and a reroute was in place early Monday morning after a deadly crash in suburban Glenview left one person killed and three others in critical condition.

According to fire officials, the crash occurred around 11 p.m. Sunday near East Lake Avenue and Meadow Lane. Glenview police said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash left one person dead, officials said. The Cook County Medical Examiner later identified the victim as Marko Niketic, 17, of Glenview.

Three others were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Photos and videos from the scene showed a heavy police presence, with investigators working to collect evidence. Two badly damaged cars could be seen, with airbags inside the car deployed. Debris from the accident was scattered along the roadway, including pieces from a downed wooden fence.

In one photo, the back and driver's side of one of the vehicles involved appeared to be completely destroyed.

NBC 5 Traffic reporter Kye Martin reported Lake Avenue was closed in both directions between Waukegan and Wagner Roads.

According to a Facebook Post from the Glenview Police Department, the closures were expected to last through at least 8 a.m., with officials advising drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.