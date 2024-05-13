A 17-year-old boy was killed and three other people were critically injured following a two-vehicle car crash in suburban Glenview overnight.

According to fire officials, the accident took place around 11 p.m. Sunday near East Lake Avenue and Meadow Lane in Glenview. Lake Avenue between Waukegan and Wagner Roads were expected to remain closed in both directions through at least 8 a.m. Monday, with officials advising drivers to stay out of the area.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner, 17-year-old Marko Niketic, of Glenview, was killed in the crash. Three other people were transported to a nearby hospital and last listed in critical condition, police said.

Photos and videos from the scene early Monday morning showed a heavy police presence, with investigators working to collect evidence. Two badly damaged cars could be seen, with airbags inside both cars deployed. Debris from the accident was scattered along the roadway, including pieces from a downed wooden fence.

In one photo, the back and driver's side of one of the vehicles involved appeared to be completely destroyed.

This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.