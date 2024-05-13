Live Radar: Track rain and storms as they roll through Chicago area

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather story can be found here.
After a beautiful morning came a stormy afternoon for parts of the Chicago area Monday, resulting in severe weather alerts, ground stops at Chicago airports and more.
The threat of stormy conditions continues through the afternoon and evening.
Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar.
